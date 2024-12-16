Devils Recall Nico Daws From the Utica Comets

On Monday, the New Jersey Devils recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the Utica Comets and returned Isaac Poulter to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Daws was set to take Jake Allen’s spot as Jacob Markstrom’s backup, but Allen was given the all-clear to play as of Monday afternoon. He was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury and has not played since Dec. 8, but he could return to the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The team initially recalled Poulter in his absence since Daws has been battling his own injury. Last June, Daws had surgery to repair a torn labrum in both hips. He played 21 games for the Devils during the 2023-24 season and finished with a .894 save percentage (SV%).

Despite a 9-11-0 record last season, he had some strong performances, including the Stadium Series game. In February, Daws set the record for the most saves in an outdoor game, earning a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. In late July, he signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Devils.

#NEWS: We have assigned G Isaac Poulter to Utica (AHL).

Daws began the 2024-25 season with the Comets, where he has a 3-9-1 record and a 2.96 goals-against average (GAA).

Allen will travel with the team and be available to play, but Daws remains on the Devils’ roster for now. After his mixed performance last season, he could use a redemption arc. He has the necessary NHL experience, and hopefully, he has the opportunity to prove himself during this stretch with the big club.