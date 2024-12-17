NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blues, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs got unfortunate news as goaltender Anthony Stolarz is going to be out of action for 4-6 weeks. Meanwhile, Brandon Saad is said to be flexible about a trade out of St. Louis. Does Ivan Provorov want to stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets? Finally, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to get ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline rush. What are they looking for?

Stolarz Out 4-6 Weeks

The Hockey News’ David Alter broke the news from general manager Brad Treliving that Maple Leafs’ goaltender Anthony Stolarz is out 4-6 weeks following a minor procedure to fix what is being described like a “pebble” or loose body that needs to be removed. Fortunately for the goaltender, the MRI revealed no structural damage.

The timing isn’t great, especially considering how well Stolarz was playing for the Leafs.

Latest on Brandon Saad Trade Talk

Saad has been a steady contributor throughout his career, providing veteran leadership and secondary scoring. However, the Blues’ decision to scratch him highlights that they’re still eager to retool their roster. Talk that they are actively seeking a trade is growing. The Blues might be open to salary retention or creative trade structures.

As the holiday roster freeze approaches, Saad’s situation will be worth monitoring. It is said he’s willing to be flexible in helping the Blues find a place he’s open to being traded to.

Provorov Not Looking to Be Traded by Blue Jackets

Pierre LeBrun writes in his recent column for The Athletic, that perhaps it’s time to move Ivan Provorov down the list of players on the trade bait list. The defenseman is not looking to be moved.

Ivan Provorov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun cites Provorov’s agent, Mark Gandler, when he writes:

“Ivan is happy to be in Columbus, happy to play there. He thinks that the team is going to go places. It’s clear that the team is better than it was last year. Personally, I have all the confidence in the world in (general manager) Don Waddell’s ability. He’s an experienced manager who knows what he’s doing. I think the team is going to improve every year.” source – NHL rumblings: Latest on Provorov, Canucks trade needs, Hurricanes goalies and why Avs jumped on Blackwood’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/17/2024

Provorov is open to an extension with the Blue Jackets. His younger brother signed with Ohio State, giving the player another reason to stick around. It is possible, if the Blue Jackets are not in a playoff spot, that Provorov could be traded and then sign again as a free agent with the Blue Jackets.

Canucks Needs on the Trade Market

LeBrun also writes that the Canucks are actively pursuing a top-four defenseman and a winger, according to league sources. Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and General Manager Patrik Allvin appear eager to make moves well ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, maintaining their preference to act early in the market. Allvin did the same thing by acquiring center Elias Lindholm on January 31.

The Canucks have emerged as contenders this season, but addressing their defensive structure and adding scoring depth on the wing could provide the final pieces for a deep postseason run. By acting sooner rather than later, Vancouver will try to avoid the competitive frenzy that often comes as the deadline nears.

With the Canucks’ aggressive approach under Rutherford and Allvin, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a significant move in the coming weeks as the team looks to solidify its standing in the Western Conference.