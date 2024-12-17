Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Blackhawks – 12/17/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (21-7-2) at BLACKHAWKS (10-19-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 21 saves against the Stars

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato — Connor Bedard — Nick Foligno

Philipp Kurashev — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Taylor Hall, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

Hall, a forward, will be a game-time decision, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. Hall did not take part in the morning skate for unspecified reasons … Mrazek, a goalie, was on the ice before the morning skate. Defensemen Jones and Martinez also skated early.

