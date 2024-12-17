Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Blackhawks – 12/17/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (21-7-2) at BLACKHAWKS (10-19-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 21 saves against the Stars
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato — Connor Bedard — Nick Foligno
Philipp Kurashev — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Taylor Hall, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Status report
Hall, a forward, will be a game-time decision, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. Hall did not take part in the morning skate for unspecified reasons … Mrazek, a goalie, was on the ice before the morning skate. Defensemen Jones and Martinez also skated early.
