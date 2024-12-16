Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Stars – 12/16/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (21-6-2) at STARS (18-11-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, TVAS-D

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Ovechkin traveled with the Capitals but will not play; he participated in drills in a noncontact jersey.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel — Esa Lindell

Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (flu),Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Harley and Lundkvist, each a defenseman, are game-time decisions with flu symptoms, per Stars coach Pete DeBoer. … Goalie Magnus Hellberg was reassigned to Texas of the American Hockey League on Sunday with DeSmith healthy enough to back up Oettinger after recovering from the flu.

