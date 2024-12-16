Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Stars – 12/16/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (21-6-2) at STARS (18-11-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, TVAS-D
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (fractured leg), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Ovechkin traveled with the Capitals but will not play; he participated in drills in a noncontact jersey.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel — Esa Lindell
Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (flu),Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
- Harley and Lundkvist, each a defenseman, are game-time decisions with flu symptoms, per Stars coach Pete DeBoer. … Goalie Magnus Hellberg was reassigned to Texas of the American Hockey League on Sunday with DeSmith healthy enough to back up Oettinger after recovering from the flu.
