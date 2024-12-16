Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Oilers – 12/16/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (18-11-2) at OILERS (18-10-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (illness)
Status report
- The Panthers held an optional morning skate. … Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday … Rodrigues moves up to the top line in place of Luostarinen
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
- Bouchard didn’t skate Monday morning due to what coach Kris Knoblauch called a “maintenance” decision, but will play … Arvidsson, a forward, spent some time in Bouchard’s position on defense at the morning skate but will not play.
