Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Oilers – 12/16/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (18-11-2) at OILERS (18-10-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (illness)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. … Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday … Rodrigues moves up to the top line in place of Luostarinen

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

Bouchard didn’t skate Monday morning due to what coach Kris Knoblauch called a “maintenance” decision, but will play … Arvidsson, a forward, spent some time in Bouchard’s position on defense at the morning skate but will not play.

