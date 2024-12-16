Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Canucks – 12/16/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (18-14-0) at CANUCKS (15-9-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig, Givani Smith

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Felhaber will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year contract with the Avalanche on Sunday. … Manson, a defenseman who has missed eight games, skated with teammates Monday for the first time since he was injured Nov. 29 and could return during Colorado’s three-game road trip.

More from THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Max Sasson

Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Noah Juulsen

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Derek Forbort (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, and Lankinen, a goalie, will miss a second straight game. … The Canucks changed all four forward lines after a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. They also swapped Myers and Juulsen on defense, and Desharnais will replace Friedman, a defenseman, after being scratched for two games.

More from THW: