Jim Rutherford’s Take on Canucks’ Struggles, Stars, and the Path Forward

In a revealing interview on After Hours, Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford sat down with Scott Oake and Ray Ferraro to discuss the team’s recent struggles, key players’ performances, and the organization’s future direction. From Brock Boeser’s contract situation to Kevin Lankinen’s rise in net, Rutherford shed light on the team’s challenges and opportunities. Here’s what we learned.

Inconsistency at Home: What’s Holding the Canucks Back?

One of the key talking points was the Canucks’ underwhelming home record this season. Rutherford admitted, “We beat ourselves at home sometimes.” He highlighted the team’s lack of urgency in front of their home crowd, contrasting it with their stronger road performance. While acknowledging the team’s busy schedule, Rutherford stressed that the home record must improve if they are to become legitimate playoff contenders.

He added that the coaching staff, led by Rick Tocchet, is actively addressing these issues. “They’re fixable,” he assured, “but we better fix them quick.”

The Canucks’ Window to Win: Is It Time to Go All In?

When asked about the team’s status as a contender, Rutherford acknowledged the significant progress made over the past year, including last season’s near trip to the conference finals. However, he was cautious about aggressively bolstering the roster, citing salary cap constraints.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rutherford responded to a fan’s question about whether it’s time to “open the cupboards” and acquire high-level talent, saying, “It’s not like you can go to Costco and just pick up one or two of these players.” Despite these challenges, Rutherford agreed that the team must maximize its window to contend while players like Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko are in their primes.

Brock Boeser and Contract Decisions

The future of Boeser remains uncertain as his contract nears expiration. Rutherford was non-committal about Boeser’s future with the team, emphasizing that any decision will depend on contract terms and performance evaluations. “The key is going to be what that contract looks like,” Rutherford noted. Depending on the situation, he left the door open for an extension or a trade. But that decision would be made closer to the deadline.

Rick Tocchet’s Coaching Challenges

Rutherford expressed confidence in Tocchet’s ability to navigate the team through its challenges, praising his communication skills and adaptability. He noted that Tocchet has dealt with a tougher hand this season due to injuries and other disruptions. However, he continues to handle these obstacles well. Rutherford’s prior experience working with Tocchet in Pittsburgh cemented their strong working relationship.

Kevin Lankinen: A Surprise in Net

One of the brighter spots this season has been Lankinen’s emergence. Rutherford explained how the team brought in the goaltender during training camp, betting on his potential. Lankinen has not disappointed, delivering a record-setting performance on the road and stabilizing the team’s goalie situation amidst Demko’s absence. Given cap constraints, Rutherford acknowledged the difficulty of keeping both Lankinen and Demko long-term. But he hinted at the possibility of investing more heavily in goaltending.

The Bottom Line: Can the Canucks Solve Their Issues in Time?

Rutherford’s interview highlighted both the progress and ongoing challenges facing the Canucks. While he remains optimistic about the team’s ability to contend, the road ahead is fraught with tough decisions. Whether it’s solidifying the roster, improving home performances, or resolving contract dilemmas with players like Boeser, the Canucks must navigate these obstacles carefully to make the most of their competitive window.

If Rutherford and his management team can address these issues effectively, this season could be a pivotal step forward for the franchise. However, with the clock ticking on key contracts and a playoff spot hanging in the balance, the pressure to perform is higher than ever. Fans will be watching closely to see if the Canucks can rise to the occasion.