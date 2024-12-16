How Hayley Wickenheiser is Shaping the Future of the Maple Leafs

When people talk about the most influential figures in hockey, Hayley Wickenheiser’s name comes up for a good reason. A trailblazer on and off the ice, she has broken barriers in a sport long dominated by men and continues to shape the future of hockey as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ assistant general manager of player development.

Wickenheiser’s journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable. Over her 23-year playing career, she became one of the most decorated athletes in hockey history, earning seven World Championships, five Olympic medals (including four gold), and setting the standard for women’s hockey in Canada. Her induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hall of Fame solidified her legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats.

Hayley Wickenheiser, Team Canada (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images)

But Wickenheiser didn’t stop there. After retiring from professional hockey, she pursued medical school while stepping into a groundbreaking role with the Maple Leafs organization in 2018. Initially hired as the assistant director of player development, she worked her way up to senior director of player development before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2022.

Here are three reasons Wickenheiser is crucial to the Maple Leafs and hockey as a whole:

Reason 1: Wickenheiser Is Shaping the Next Generation of Talent

Wickenheiser’s primary responsibility with the Maple Leafs is overseeing the development of the organization’s prospects. She evaluates players in junior leagues like the Western Hockey League (WHL) and works hands-on with Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies players to help them refine their skills. Her deep understanding of the game, honed through years of playing at the highest level, allows her to spot talent and areas for improvement with unmatched precision.

Her guidance is invaluable to young players who aspire to the NHL. Having someone of Wickenheiser’s caliber in their corner provides these prospects with the technical knowledge and confidence they need to succeed. Players know they’re being mentored by someone who has endured the grind, faced challenges, and excelled at the highest level.

Reason 2: Wickenheiser Works to Assess Maple Leafs Talent

One of her tasks with the Maple Leafs is assessing young talent. For example, during the offseason, Wickenheiser worked with Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan. She praised their unique attributes and development trajectories.

She describes Minten as a mature, 200-foot player and natural leader, noting his adaptability, curiosity, and ability to study the game. While Minten is close to becoming an everyday NHL player, Wickenheiser focuses on making his offensive game more dynamic to create more scoring opportunities. On the other hand, Wickenheiser views Cowan as a driven and hardworking prospect with a relentless motor, exceptional fitness, and strong self-belief. While initially exceeding expectations, Wickenheiser now sees his standout season as a testament to his potential and work ethic, positioning him as a future impact player.

Reason 3: Wickenheiser Is Breaking Barriers and Inspiring Progress

Wickenheiser’s rise within the Maple Leafs organization has been a beacon of progress in a sport where women have historically been underrepresented in leadership roles. She holds one of the highest-ranking positions ever achieved by a woman in NHL operations, paving the way for others to follow.

General Manager Kyle Dubas announced today that the hockey club has promoted Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy & Darryl Metcalf to the roles of Assistant General Manager & hired Curtis Sanford as Goaltending Coach.

Her presence in the Maple Leafs’ front office isn’t just symbolic—it’s impactful. Wickenheiser has proven that women can succeed and thrive in traditionally male-dominated spaces, opening doors for future generations. Her influence extends beyond the organization, inspiring young girls and women worldwide to pursue their dreams in hockey and beyond.

Reason 4: Wickenheiser Is a Visionary Leader with a Player’s Perspective

One of Wickenheiser’s greatest assets is her ability to combine a player’s perspective with a forward-thinking approach to development. She understands what it takes to excel in the modern game as someone who dominated on the ice and worked relentlessly off it.

Her medical background adds another layer of expertise. Balancing her medical studies with her hockey career has given her a unique physical and mental performance understanding. She applies this knowledge to her role, ensuring that players develop not just as athletes but as well-rounded individuals capable of withstanding the pressures of professional hockey.

What Hayley Wickenheiser Means to Women in Hockey

Wickenheiser’s contributions to the Maple Leafs are only part of her impact. She’s a symbol of possibility and progress for women in hockey. Through initiatives like her annual hockey festival, WickFest, she has encouraged tens of thousands of girls to lace up their skates and fall in love with the game.

Team Canada Women’s Gold Medal 2022 Olympics (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Her success reminds us that the hockey world is changing for the better. By excelling in her role with the Maple Leafs, she’s helping the team grow and creating opportunities for others to follow in her footsteps.

The Bottom Line for Wickenheiser

Wickenheiser is more than just an all-time hockey great—she’s a game-changer. Her role with the Maple Leafs demonstrates how valuable her experience, knowledge, and leadership are to the organization. Beyond that, she’s a trailblazer for women in hockey, showing the next generation that there’s no limit to what they can achieve.

As the Maple Leafs continue to develop their roster and chase success, having someone like Wickenheiser at the helm of player development gives the team a competitive edge. She’s proven that her influence on hockey isn’t confined to her playing days—it’s just beginning.