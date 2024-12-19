Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blackhawks – 12/19/24

by

The Seattle Kraken take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (15-16-2) at BLACKHAWKS (11-19-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Kakko, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, took part in the morning skate and is expected to make his Kraken debut. … Gourde is expected to play after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. 

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato — Connor Bedard — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

Mrazek was active from injured reserve and will be available for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. … The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner