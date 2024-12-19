Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blackhawks – 12/19/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (15-16-2) at BLACKHAWKS (11-19-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Kakko, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, took part in the morning skate and is expected to make his Kraken debut. … Gourde is expected to play after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato — Connor Bedard — Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

Mrazek was active from injured reserve and will be available for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. … The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

