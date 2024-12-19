Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blackhawks – 12/19/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (15-16-2) at BLACKHAWKS (11-19-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, KHN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Mitchell Stephens
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Status report
Kakko, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, took part in the morning skate and is expected to make his Kraken debut. … Gourde is expected to play after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.
- How Kaapo Kakko Fits Into the Seattle Kraken’s Plans
- Grading the Kraken’s Trade for Kaapo Kakko
- Rangers Deal Kakko to Kraken for Borgen
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato — Connor Bedard — Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Status report
Mrazek was active from injured reserve and will be available for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. … The Blackhawks assigned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
- Dylan Strome is the Latest Reminder That Some Stars Take Time
- Blackhawks Big Third Period Leads to 3-2 Win Over Capitals
- Teuvo Teravainen’s Newfound Encouragement Hopes to Spark Blackhawks Production