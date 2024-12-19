How Kaapo Kakko Fits Into the Seattle Kraken’s Plans

The Seattle Kraken ended their workday on Wednesday (Dec. 18) by acquiescing to a trade with the New York Rangers. Gone are defenseman Will Borgen and 2025 third-round and sixth-round draft picks. If that sounds like a lot, consider that the club receives 23-year-old forward Kaapo Kakko. Why was this trade done, and how will the Finn fit into head coach Dan Bylsma’s plans? Let’s discuss.

Kakko Had Been Trade Bait for a While

The mood in New York between Kakko and the Rangers had been salty for some time, with words expressed publicly earlier this week only adding more fuel to the rising flames. New York is in a tailspin at the time of writing. They’ve fallen thrice in a row, five times in six, and are 3-12-0 in their last 15 contests. They aren’t scoring enough, aren’t playing good defense, and Kakko’s production had been part of the issue.

A Rangers draftee in 2019, the Turku, Finland, native has only completed one full regular season of action. That was in 2022-23, which coincided with the campaign during which his production was best (18 goals, 22 assists). 2021-22 was his most frustrating season due to an upper-body injury that sidelined him from January through April.

But with expectations so high this season in the Big Apple and the results not coming close to satisfaction, the Rangers started shopping around players, most notably Jacob Trouba, who was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 8.

Thank You for Your Services, Will Borgen

Will Borgen be missed in Seattle? Sentimentality aside given his place as one of the franchise’s original roster members, that depends on who one asks. Collectively, the Kraken sport a minus-3 goal differential so far this season, and the defenseman lagged with a minus-13 rating.

He was often paired with Josh Mahura this season. Together, they registered the third-most minutes during 5-on-5 hockey amongst Seattle’s defensive duos (192:16). As per Natural Stat Trick, their Corsi and Fenwick weren’t disasters, but nor were they special (44.51% and 44.63%, respectively). Of the five pairings that logged over 150 minutes this season, the Borgen-Mahura one had the second-worst expected goals against (xGA) at 10.14.

Will Borgen, formerly of the Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Those aren’t numbers that necessarily scream “Get rid of this guy!” By the same token, though, of the two major elements that help teams win hockey games – defense and offense – the Kraken are mostly trying to figure out how to generate more goals. They only net 2.88 per contest, which puts them no better than 21st in the NHL. Their power play ranks even lower at 23rd, operating at 18%.

If anything, one might be more peeved about the draft pick losses. Not that a sixth-round selection is anything to salivate over, but a third-rounder could have been useful. Then again, as we wrote extensively last summer in the lead-up to and immediately following the 2024 NHL Draft, the Kraken were extremely active with eight selections. A couple fewer picks in 2025 isn’t the end of the world.

All the same, good luck to Borgen in New York, and thanks for the memories. One supposes mixed emotions are part and parcel of following a club that’s only existed for three-plus seasons.

Kakko’s Role in Seattle

Now that we’ve discussed what the Kraken have lost, what have they gained? Frankly, a rather decent player.

Past seasons, especially 2022-23, have hinted at what he’s capable of. This season has been subpar, given that he’s only netted four goals in 30 matches. His 10 helpers bolster his points tally to 14, which was seventh-best on the Rangers. On the flip side, as alluded to, that team is head-scratching mediocre this season. It practically defies logic.

With Seattle, Kakko can have an immediate impact and award Bylsma a new option to toy with his lines. We already know that Ryan Winterton is back with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Furthermore, speaking of storylines we’ve broached before, the Chandler Stephenson signing has, through 33 games, not lit up the Space Needle. That’s not to suggest it was a bust, as there is plenty of hockey left to be played, but few of the line combinations he’s been on have fired on all – or many – cylinders. Kakko tends to play on the right. These days, Stephenson centers with Jared McCann to his right and Andre Burakovsky to his left.

We know McCann can also play on the left, so the club could send Burakovsky down the pecking order and try Kakko on a line with McCann and Stephenson. If the staff doesn’t want to rock the boat too much too soon, the Kakko could wet his feet on the fourth line alongside Tye Kartye and Mitchell Stephens, the latter who will presumably be sent back to Coachella when Yanni Gourde returns to the lineup. That was, after all, the line Winterton played on.

These days in Seattle, the only line that would be foolish to touch is the Eeli Tolvanen, Shane Wright, and Oliver Bjorkstrand trio.

The Rangers were in the market for trades regardless, so the Kraken might as well have made an offer to bolster their attack, which persists in being stupefyingly inconsistent. The best part is Seattle has acquired a young player whose full potential has yet to be untapped. He costs $2.4 million and will be a restricted free agent next July. There are worse situations for the Kraken to find themselves in. Whether it works or not remains to be seen, but at the very least, there is the possibility of a great career in the Pacific Northwest.