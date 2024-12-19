Projected Lineups for Flames vs Senators – 12/19/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (16-13-2) at FLAMES (15-11-6)

9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. … Ottawa recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League early Thursday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)

Status report

The Flames will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, with the exception of Vladar starting in place of Wolf. … Barrie, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a 16th straight game.

