Projected Lineups for Flames vs Senators – 12/19/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (16-13-2) at FLAMES (15-11-6)
9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. … Ottawa recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League early Thursday.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)
Status report
The Flames will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, with the exception of Vladar starting in place of Wolf. … Barrie, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a 16th straight game.
