Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Kraken – 12/17/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (15-13-2) at KRAKEN (15-15-2)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Forsberg, a goalie, was injured during warmups before a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and is expected to be the backup.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Brandon Tanev
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Josh Mahura
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate. Gourde is still day to day; coach Dan Bylsma said the forward is “progressing.” Gourde is not expected to play.
