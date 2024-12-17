Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Kraken – 12/17/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (15-13-2) at KRAKEN (15-15-2)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Forsberg, a goalie, was injured during warmups before a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and is expected to be the backup.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. Gourde is still day to day; coach Dan Bylsma said the forward is “progressing.” Gourde is not expected to play.

