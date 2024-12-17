Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Sharks – 12/17/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (22-9-1) at SHARKS (11-17-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
Hellebuyck will start the first of a back-to-back for the Jets, who visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Henry Thrun, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)
Status report
Dellandrea, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the Sharks; Grundstrom will enter the lineup.
