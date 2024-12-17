Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Sharks – 12/17/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (22-9-1) at SHARKS (11-17-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Hellebuyck will start the first of a back-to-back for the Jets, who visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Henry Thrun, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)

Status report

Dellandrea, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the Sharks; Grundstrom will enter the lineup.

