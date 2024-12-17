Jets Sign Kevin He to ELC, Becomes First Chinese-Born Player to Sign NHL Deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Kevin He to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday (Dec. 17). He becomes the first-ever Chinese-born player to sign a contract in the NHL.

He, 18, was the Jets’ fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2024. That was also a historic day for the forward prospect who was born in Beijing, as that made him the highest drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history.

He has had a stellar start to his 2024-25 season with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Through 29 games, he has recorded 23 goals and 43 points. He sits fourth in the OHL in goals, and 14th in points.

It has been a very quick development curve for He, already approaching last season’s point total before the halfway point in his season. In 64 games in 2023-24, He recorded 31 goals and 53 points for the IceDogs, a mark which he will surely surpass.

He becomes the first entry-level contract the Jets have signed in 2024-25, with the last one coming in May when they signed goaltender Thomas Milic to his three-year deal.