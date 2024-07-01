Winnipeg Jets 2024 NHL Draft Recap

The 2024 NHL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, and despite having fewer picks, the Winnipeg Jets appear to have found a great deal of value. Taking the quality over quantity approach, the Jets selected four players who seemingly have great upsides to look forward to.

Second Round, Pick 37: LHD Alfons Freij (Vaxjo Lakers Jr., Swe-Jr.)

Alfons Freij is exactly what people should look for when thinking of a “smooth-skating defenseman.” His speed and agility are incredibly well-developed and are likely easily translatable to the North American ice. It makes a lot of sense why his game caught the Jets’ eye, and they were smart to take him before someone else could.

Alfons Freij, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s not small either, coming in at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds at 18 years old. He’ll likely grow a bit more and will continue to pack on muscle as he ramps up his game in Sweden. One aspect that remains a question mark, as mentioned in his prospect profile, is how he’ll use that size once he plays against players older than him.

As of right now, his size hasn’t really been an attribute that he has leaned into. He will have to become a bit more productive with his frame as he continues to develop, as the skating and skill can only get you so far. That’s not to say those attributes won’t take him far, because they absolutely will. There may not be a higher-upside defender in this draft, but without the ability to win those board battles, questions will arise.

Related: Grading Each Team’s 2024 Draft Class

With him likely making the jump to the Swedish Hockey League against older players in the coming years, that will be the true test of how he handles the size and speed of the professional game. Jets fans can expect to see Freij stay in Sweden for at least one more year before presumably making the jump to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Manitoba Moose.

Fourth Round, Pick 109: F Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs, OHL)

The Jets turned to the offensive side of things, taking forward Kevin He with their fourth-round selection. At 109th overall, He became the highest-drafted China-born player in NHL history.

He was a strong offensive contributor for the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), racking up 31 goals and 53 points in 64 games this past season. Assuming he returns to the IceDogs this season, He will likely be a key player on the team and will look to improve on his already impressive time in the OHL.

Fifth Round, Pick 155: F Markus Loponen (Karpat, SM-Sarja – FIN U20)

Markus Loponen, the Jets’ fifth-round selection, is likely several years away from making an impact on the team, but he is the type of player you could reach for at that point in the draft. He profiles as a dynamic shooter, and if he pans out, that is a skill set that the Jets would certainly appreciate. Able to vary his release points, he can create fits for goaltenders by deceiving with his shot selection.

Loponen played 45 games with Karpat in the Finnish top junior league, putting up some pretty impressive numbers. In those 45 games, he registered 25 goals and 54 points which ranked third on the team.

Sixth Round, Pick 187: F Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves, OHL)

Kieron Walton has the attributes of a pure power center and the vision to make it work. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 212 pounds, he could be someone who becomes an interesting part of the organization’s future. He has great vision which helps with his above-average passing.

Walton had decent production in his draft year with Sudbury of the OHL, putting up 18 goals and 43 points in 65 games. Expect him to have a jump in his point totals as he continues to develop with the Wolves.

Jets Find Value in Picks

We may not see these players make immediate impacts on the team, but it is clear the Jets found some great talent even late in the draft. With Freij seeming like a great upside pick at 37, it set the tone for the rest of the draft in terms of what the Jets were looking for. He, Loponen, and Walton all have a great deal of upside if they pan out and that is something that should excite fans a lot.