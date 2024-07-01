Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Liljegren, Tanev & Robertson

I’ll look at three signings in this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors. I’ll also look at some bad news from my perspective: Nick Robertson has asked for a trade. I was hoping to see how he could do with the team this season, but he’s seemed to have had enough of moving around from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to the big club.

Item One: Max Domi Inks Four-Year Extension With Maple Leafs

Max Domi has secured his future with the Maple Leafs by signing a lucrative four-year, $15 million contract extension. Last season, although it took him a bit of time to find his legs with the team, Domi eventually showed his ability on the ice, scoring nine goals and recorded 38 assists for 47 points in 80 regular-season games. He also added grit with 118 penalty minutes and 53 hits. Domi continued his impactful play into the playoffs, registering one goal and three assists in seven postseason appearances.

A key factor in Domi’s performance was his synergy with Auston Matthews. He seemed to know how to put up numbers: just pass the puck to Matthews. That ability significantly boosted his value to the team as the season progressed. Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, Domi is poised to solidify his role in Toronto’s top-six and is expected to feature prominently on the team’s second power-play unit.

Item Two: Timothy Liljegren Signs Two-Year Extension With Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have solidified their defensive core with Timothy Liljegren signing a new two-year contract worth $6 million. Liljegren’s role expanded significantly last season, reflected in his average ice time of 19:40 over 55 regular-season games, where he scored three goals and put up 23 points. He’s showed both his defensive reliability and offensive capabilities from the blue line. He’s not quite where the team hopes he will eventually be; however, they obviously see him as a contributor.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As he enters the next phase of his career with Toronto, Liljegren is expected to maintain a prominent position in the team’s top-four defensive lineup for the foreseeable future. His steady growth and contributions underscore his importance to the Maple Leafs’ defensive strategy, ensuring stability and versatility on the ice. For Maple Leafs fans, Liljegren’s extension represents a commitment to strengthening the team’s defensive depth and continuing its pursuit of success in upcoming seasons.

Item Three: Chris Tanev Joins Maple Leafs on Six-Year Deal

Chris Tanev has returned home to Toronto, signing a significant six-year contract worth $27 million. At 34 years old, Tanev brings a wealth of experience and defensive prowess to the Maple Leafs. Last season, split between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, he played in 75 regular-season games and contributed two goals, 17 assists, and an impressive 207 blocked shots while showcasing his commitment to defensive stability.

While Tanev’s offensive production might be limited, his defensive reliability and leadership qualities are expected to make him a key fixture in Toronto’s lineup. He eats up minutes, with an average ice time of around 20 minutes per game. Tanev’s role will likely centre on bolstering the team’s defensive structure and working with younger players.

Chris Tanev, when he was with the Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Maple Leafs fans, Tanev’s addition highlights the team’s commitment to defensive depth and veteran leadership. It sets the stage for a promising partnership as Toronto continues its pursuit of hockey glory.

Item Four: Nick Robertson Requests Trade From Maple Leafs

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Nick Robertson has expressed his desire to leave Toronto. He informed the club that he WANTS a trade and has no intention of signing a new contract. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (53rd overall), Robertson’s journey with the Maple Leafs has seen ups and downs. He made his NHL debut during the team’s 2020 playoffs in the COVID bubble but has faced setbacks due to injuries and roster management issues related to the salary cap.

Despite showing promise and being praised as one of Toronto’s top forwards during training camp in 2022, Robertson often moved between the NHL roster and the Marlies for roster flexibility reasons. Last season, he managed to find some consistency, contributing 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games.

However, frustrations grew. He was sidelined during crucial playoff moments, such as being a healthy scratch in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins. Robertson’s dissatisfaction culminated in his decision to request a trade despite the Maple Leafs extending him a qualifying offer to retain his rights.

At 22 years old, Robertson awaits another team’s trade or offer sheet to potentially move on from Toronto and pursue a different path in his NHL career. As negotiations and potential moves unfold in the coming weeks, the future remains uncertain for Robertson and Maple Leafs fans.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the Tanev signing done, the defense is starting to shape up. Now, the Maple Leafs need to address their goaltending issue. We’ll see how that works out and what the team’s plans are in that aspect. Things could be happening early this week. Will Martin Jones return? Will the team seek another partner for Joseph Woll?

There’s a lot to be decided.