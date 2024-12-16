Senators’ Adam Gaudette Is a Rare Bright Spot This Season

Despite the flurry of changes over the last year, the Ottawa Senators feel frustratingly reminiscent of previous seasons. A sub-par November followed a promising October, placing them significantly outside the Eastern Conference playoff race. As a result, several core players have found their names on the trading block, although not all have been accurate reports, forcing owner Michael Andlauer to address the rumours. However, not every player is Brady Tkachuk, and struggling players like Josh Norris, Shane Pinto, Anton Forsberg, David Perron, and Travis Hamonic have been under increasing scrutiny.

However, there is one player who has been virtually free from judgment. Adam Gaudette, signed last offseason to a one-year, $775,000 deal, has been a fantastic addition to the Senators’ bottom six. Over 29 games, he has 13 goals, tying Drake Batherson as the second-highest-scoring player on the team behind Tkachuk. At that pace, he could get to 36 goals, giving him the 14th-highest single-season goal total in Senators history. Realistically, it’s unlikely Gaudette will hit those lofty totals. However, he’s still an invaluable depth player and gives Ottawa a forward who can be trusted to do a little bit of everything.

From Top Prospect to AHL Journeyman

Gaudette made his NHL debut in 2017-18 after a college season for the ages. In 38 games, he scored 30 goals and 60 points for Northeastern University, earning him the Hockey East Player of the Year, New England Player of the Year, the Jim Johansson USA College Player of the Year, and, to top it all off, the prestigious Hobey Baker award as the NCAA’s best player. With all that attached to his name, it was hard not to think he was destined for greatness in a similar vein to Vancouver Canucks’ star Brock Boeser.

Unfortunately, his first foray into the NHL wasn’t as smooth as many hoped. After his five-game debut, he didn’t impress at the 2018-19 training camp, and even though he was called up on the sixth game of the season, he only managed five goals and 12 points over 58 games. The following season went better, with Gaudette finishing with 33 points and 12 goals, but he still didn’t have a permanent place in the lineup. That led to a minor trade to the Chicago Blackhawks, who signed him to a one-year deal and then placed him on waivers, where the Senators stepped up and claimed him.

Gaudette wasn’t very noticeable in 50 games with the Senators, scoring four goals and 12 points while averaging around 11 minutes a night. He was solid in the faceoff dot, winning 44.3% of his draws, and played a decent defensive game with 18 takeaways, 63 hits, and allowed 2.3 goals against per 60 minutes, which tied him with stud defender Artem Zub.

But with some of the lowest ice time of any regular forward, he didn’t move the needle all that much, and when it came to negotiating his next contract, he was allowed to walk, signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since then, Gaudette hasn’t played many NHL minutes. In 2022-23, he spent all season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies and Springfield Thunderbirds, and in 2023-24, he spent all but two games in the minors.

Gaudette Is Making His Second Chance Count

But Gaudette didn’t give up hope that he’d return to the NHL. After his contract with the St. Louis Blues expired, he had several opportunities to try out other pro leagues overseas. “I got a lot of calls about going to Europe,” he said to NHL.com. “I told them – my agent and I are on the same page too – that I wasn’t going to give up on my dream yet.”

There was reason to believe that he was nearing a breakout. Following his time in Ottawa, Gaudette was selected to Team USA for the 2022 World Championship in Finland, where he led the Americans in goals and points. Then, when he returned to North America, he led the AHL with 44 goals and was selected to the league’s First All-Star Team. That certainly interested the Senators, who signed him to a one-year deal at league minimum for 2024-25.

With the Senators facing significant changes throughout their lineup, Gaudette had a fantastic opportunity to secure a lineup spot. After a strong training camp, he made Ottawa’s opening roster – the first time in his career – and by his 10th game, he already had six goals. It didn’t hurt that Travis Green, his old coach from the Canucks, was now behind the bench in Ottawa. But even with that leg up, he didn’t take anything for granted.

“I’m the type of guy, wherever I go, I’m going to put the same work ethic in to get better,” Gaudette added in his interview with NHL.com. “I will put my head down and work to do the right things every day to become a better player. That is exactly what I did in the AHL. Did I want to be in the AHL? No. Every player in the AHL wants to play in the NHL. But you are not going to get back to the NHL by moping around down there. I knew that I would get back here if I just did the right things and worked my ass off. I’m a big believer in putting good in and getting good back. If you do the right things you are going to be rewarded. Not just in hockey. In life, too.”

What Else Does He Bring?

As of Dec 12, Gaudette had the highest shooting percentage in the NHL among players with at least 10 games under their belt with 36.1%. That pace, while impressive, is unsustainable; last season, no player over 10 games topped 30%, with Sonny Milano, who finished with 15 goals, leading the way ahead of Adam Edstrom and Sam Reinhart. Already, fans have seen his shooting prowess drop to 33.3% after just two games. After all, not even Alex Ovechkin was scoring at that high pace to start this season.

But what’s made Guadette such a valuable player for the Senators has been his play away from the puck. Over his 29 games this season, he’s been an effective bottom-six forward who can contribute in a variety of ways. His 2.3 goals-against per 60 minutes is on par with defencemen Connor Murphy, Nikita Zadorov, and Chris Tanev. He also has 46 high-danger chances against, but only four of those have become goals; no other player with 46 high-danger chances against is lower than him, including teammate Pinto. Add in 12 blocks, 26 hits, and a 60.1 Corsi for percentage and Gaudette has been one of the better defensive forwards in Ottawa this season.

Now, Gaudette isn’t perfect and there’s evidence to suggest he’s been a bit lucky. His expected goals for after 29 games sit at 11.31, and his 10.35 expected goals against are a bit higher than his actual nine goals allowed this season. But even though his scoring is likely experiencing a temporary boost, he’s been a strong play-driver when he’s on the ice. His 3.2 goals-for per 60 minutes is on par with the likes of David Pastrnak, Cole Perfetti, and Nico Hischier, he leads the Senators in goals-for-percentage with 62.5%, and only nine percent of the high-danger chances he’s faced while on the ice have resulted in a goal against. Only Claude Giroux and Zach MacEwen sit lower.

Gaudette has been one of the best stories to come out of this frustrating season. He’s made every minute count on his one-year deal and will certainly be looking at a pay raise next season, even if he doesn’t hit 36 goals. The Senators have desperately needed help in their bottom six, and with Gaudette, the team has one less thing to worry about as they try to rectify their season.