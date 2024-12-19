Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Bruins – 12/19/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (17-13-3) at OILERS (18-11-2)

9 p.m. SN1, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Oliver Wahlstrom
Mark Kastelic — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

Wahlstrom, claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will make his Bruins debut in place of Koepke, a forward. … The Bruins placed forward Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers. He had two assists in nine games this season.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report:

Arvidsson will play after missing 15 games because of an undisclosed injury. He’ll replace Ryan, a forward, in the lineup.

