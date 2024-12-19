Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Bruins – 12/19/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (17-13-3) at OILERS (18-11-2)

9 p.m. SN1, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Oliver Wahlstrom

Mark Kastelic — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

Wahlstrom, claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will make his Bruins debut in place of Koepke, a forward. … The Bruins placed forward Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers. He had two assists in nine games this season.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report:

Arvidsson will play after missing 15 games because of an undisclosed injury. He’ll replace Ryan, a forward, in the lineup.

