Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Golden Knights – 12/19/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Max Sasson

Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Linus Karlsson, Phil Di Giuseppe

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. … Lankinen is expected to start after Demko made 28 saves Wednesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Laczynski — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Status report

Laczynski was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Barbashev was injured during a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and the forward is not expected to play. Dorofeyev will take his place on the first line.

