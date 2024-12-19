Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Golden Knights – 12/19/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (16-9-6) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Max Sasson
Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Linus Karlsson, Phil Di Giuseppe
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. … Lankinen is expected to start after Demko made 28 saves Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Rangers
- 2 Takeaways From Utah’s 3-2 Overtime Win Over the Canucks
- Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Utah HC – 12/18/24
Golden Knights projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Laczynski — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Status report
Laczynski was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Barbashev was injured during a 3-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and the forward is not expected to play. Dorofeyev will take his place on the first line.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Take Down Wild 3-2
- Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Wild – 12/15/24
- Oilers Hold On to Defeat Golden Knights 6-3