NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, several teams made deals on Wednesday to get ahead of the NHL roster freeze on Friday. Are there any more deals coming in the next few hours? The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly being aggressive. What are they trying to add, and do they have a specific target in mind? Meanwhile, might the Edmonton Oilers have a conversation with Jeff Skinner about a trade before the deadline? Is there a better fit than in Edmonton? Finally, is Chris Drury clearing house in New York to make a big move?

Canucks Eager to Make a Move

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly ramping up efforts to shake up their roster with a significant trade, aiming to add an impact defenseman who can efficiently move the puck. President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, known for his aggressive management style, is on the lookout; according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Canucks are working against the clock to make a deal happen.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I’m told the Canucks feel like they’ve made some progress on their search for an impact defenseman,” Seravalli reported. “There seems to be a heightened sense of urgency in the last 24 to 48 hours as to whether or not they might even be able to get something done before the trade freeze kicks in.”

Seravalli noted that while no specific team or player has been pinpointed, there are rumblings they really like Bowen Byram out of Buffalo. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Pierre LeBrun of TSN, and Rick Dhaliwal have all highlighted Vancouver’s interest in Byram. While Elias Pettersson’s hypothetical trade proposal involving Byram and Dylan Cozens remains purely speculative, reports confirm that discussions between the Canucks and Sabres have taken place.

“I’m certainly not guaranteeing that it’s going to happen, but they think they’ve made some progress here. So stay tuned,” said Seravalli.

Skinner and Oilers to Talk Wrong Fit and Possible Trade?

Jason Strudwick of the Got Yer’ Back podcast said on the show — and then repeated it with Jason Gregor on Sports 1440 — that he’s under the impression the Edmonton Oilers and forward Jeff Skinner will eventually have a conversation about finding a new place for him to play. As good as Skinner is, the chemistry isn’t there.

Arguing that his spot on the roster is slipping away, Skinner was moved down to the fourth line with the return of Viktor Arvidsson and the Oilers like what Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen have brought to Leon Draisaitl’s line. If Skinner can’t earn a spot in the top six, the two sides might realize Skinner in Edmonton isn’t a fit.

Strudwick believes Skinner might be open to going to a contender if he’s going to get more playing time. That said, he’s got a full no-move clause and can squash a trade if he pleases. The Oilers’ recourse then would be to tell Skinner he’s not playing in the postseason, which defeats the purpose of why Skinner signed with the Oilers in the first place.

Is Drury Trying to Make a Big Move?

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined the FAN Hockey Show to talk about the Rangers’ strategy and said they want to clear out people. “They are clearing the deck,” Friedman said. They want to try something big, and insiders are trying to figure out what that will be.

Friedman admitted that Kaapo Kakko needed a fresh start and his run in New York was done. It was clear he was not part of the Rangers’ future plans.