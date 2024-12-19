3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 4-2 Home Opener Win Against the Sceptres

The New York Sirens played three games before hosting their home opener. After a two-week break, their fourth game on Dec. 18 was one for the ages as they defeated the Toronto Sceptres 4-2 at their new home rink, the Prudential Center.

Sirens’ Second-Period Scoring Madness

The first period was slow and scoreless. However, things really turned around in the second, with the Sirens scoring all four goals in those twenty minutes. Noora Tulus kicked the Sirens off, scoring a beautiful goal early on. Assisted by Alex Carpenter, Tulus shot the puck on net, but Toronto’s goalie, Kristen Campbell, made the save. Tulus recovered the puck and was able to score the first goal of the night off the rebound.

Noora Tulus, New York Sirens (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

Emmy Fecteau was quick to follow. Off a rebound shot, Fecteau recovered the puck and sent it into the back of the net for the second goal of the night. Micah Zandee-Hart got in on the action as well when she received a pass from the blue line from Jessie Eldridge, and despite the commotion in front of the net, found her shot to score the Sirens’ third goal.

Jaime Bourbonnais netted the fourth goal on the power play. Maja Nylen Persson passed the puck to Bourbonnais, who took a first shot at the net. Campbell made the save, but the puck was still in play. She was able to recover the rebound and take a second shot; this time, the puck found the back of the net for the Sirens’ fourth and final goal of the night.

After a quiet first period, this incredible four-goal second-period feat solidified the Sirens winning this game. With four different players all tallying goals within a 20-minute span, the Sirens were able to put themselves in a great situation going into the third considering the Sceptres had yet to score a goal within the first forty minutes. With Sirens fans going crazy in the stands with all four goals scored, this home opener is one that fans will remember for a long time.

Plenty of Sirens Firsts

This marked the first goal of the season for all the Sirens who scored, and three of the four notched their first-ever career PWHL goal. Tulus and Fecteau are new additions to the Sirens, drafted in 2024. Tulus was selected in the third round by New York and signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this year. Fecteau was selected in the sixth round.

Sirens captain Zandee-Hart recorded her first PWHL goal on home ice. She is a solid shutdown defender with four assists this season. However, it must have felt great to record her first-career goal in her second professional season. Although not the first goal of her PWHL career, Bourbonnais also gets a special mention, scoring her first goal of the season.

Schroeder Pulled Out All the Stops

Goaltender Corrinne Schroeder was at her best, keeping the Sirens in the game. Although she allowed two goals in the third period, she made 27 saves in the victory for a .931 save percentage. Schroeder continues to come through for her team again and again.

Sirens Are Staying Home

The Sirens play their next game on Sunday, Dec. 22, when they host the Minnesota Frost for a lunchtime game at 12 p.m. EST. This will be the second time this season that the Sirens face the Frost – their first meeting was on Dec. 1 for Minnesota’s home opener when the Sirens won in overtime.