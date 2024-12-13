PWHL First Overall Pick Sarah Fillier Signs Exclusive Deal With Upper Deck

Upper Deck is proud to announce it has signed 2024 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) first-overall draft pick Sarah Fillier as an exclusive athlete. PWHL and New York Sirens fans will have the opportunity to collect trading cards and memorabilia celebrating key moments in Fillier’s career, exclusively from Upper Deck.

To kick off this celebration of women’s hockey, Upper Deck just released her first Game Dated Moments trading card. This inaugural Fillier trading card can be purchased now on e-Pack®, and the cards will be available until 11:59 am PST on Dec. 19, 2024. The card will be available for purchase on Upper Deck e-Pack for $5.99.

Also available now in the Upper Deck store is an exclusive collection of autographed Fillier memorabilia that celebrates her success with Hockey Canada, including jerseys, hockey pucks, and prints.

Sarah Fillier, Team Canada (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

“Our collection with Sarah is just the start of what is to come for women in this industry,” said Paul Zickler, Director of Sports Brands at Upper Deck. “What was originally a male-dominated sport in hockey is now changing with athletes like Sarah, who is heralded as the next superstar of the PWHL. We are excited to memorialize the start of her PWHL career through Upper Deck trading cards and memorabilia and inspire a new era of fans and collectors.”

Fillier Already a Force in Women’s Hockey

Fillier’s dynamic play style and leadership qualities have quickly made her a central figure in women’s hockey. The 24-year-old from Georgetown, Ontario, is having a huge impact both on and off the ice in her first season with the Sirens. She ranks in the top 5 in scoring in the PWHL and has found instant chemistry with American Alex Carpenter, considered by many to be one of the best players in women’s hockey.

Fillier has already made a name for herself on Canada’s National Women’s Team as a three-time world champion who was also instrumental in helping Canada secure the gold medal in Beijing 2022. She recorded eight goals in the tournament, including a hat trick in Canada’s 11-0 quarterfinal victory over Sweden. Fillier has the potential to be one of the best Canadian Women’s hockey players of all time, joining legendary players such as Marie-Philip Poulin and Hayley Wickenheiser.

Throughout her collegiate career with the Princeton Tigers, Fillier’s skills and stats earned her several accolades, including 2019 National Rookie of the Year and 2020 Most Outstanding Player in the ECAC conference tournament. After scoring a career-high 30 goals and 13 assists last season, Fillier was selected first overall by the Sirens in the 2024 PWHL Draft and made her professional debut this season.

Fillier Proud To Be Recognized by Upper Deck

“The fan support of the PWHL has been overwhelming. All you have to do is look into the stands, and it’s obvious we are building something great together,” said Fillier. “Having the opportunity to be a part of an effort to spotlight fellow women athletes through Upper Deck is truly a monumental moment in my early career. I can’t wait for these trading cards and memorabilia to get into the hands of fans and show today’s generation they can do anything they put their minds to.”

Collectors should be on the lookout for the Sarah Fillier Upper Deck Authenticated collection, featuring Hockey Canada merchandise, launching with Certified Diamond Dealers and on UpperDeckStore.com. Furthermore, Fillier’s Game Dated Moments cards featuring her impactful moments on the ice and special accolades from her career will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack®.