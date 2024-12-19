Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Sharks – 12/19/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (18-15-0) at SHARKS (11-18-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: John Ludvig, Tye Felhaber
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
Colorado held an optional morning skate. Manson, a defenseman, was skating in a non-contact jersey.
More from THW:
- Avalanche Can Win 2025 Stanley Cup with New Goalie Tandem
- 3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 3-1 Loss to the Canucks
- Sherwood’s First-Career Hat Trick Leads Canucks to 3-1 Win Over Avalanche
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)
Status report
Thrun will play for the Sharks after being a healthy scratch for the last three games. Liljegren, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. Kostin, a forward, was skating in a non-contact jersey during the morning skate.
More from THW:
- Adam Lowry’s Late Goal Lifts Jets to 4-3 Win Over Sharks
- Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Sharks – 12/17/24
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 4-3 Win Over Sharks