Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Sharks – 12/19/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (18-15-0) at SHARKS (11-18-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig, Tye Felhaber

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate. Manson, a defenseman, was skating in a non-contact jersey.

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Status report

Thrun will play for the Sharks after being a healthy scratch for the last three games. Liljegren, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. Kostin, a forward, was skating in a non-contact jersey during the morning skate.

