Adam Lowry’s Late Goal Lifts Jets to 4-3 Win Over Sharks

The Winnipeg Jets (23-9-1) opened their two-game Pacific Division road trip with a win on Tuesday night (Dec. 17), defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-3 thanks to some late-game heroics.

A goal with just over a minute left in the third period lifted the Jets to victory in a game where the Sharks (11-18-5) gave them everything they could handle.

Game Recap

It was Jets’ captain Adam Lowry who played hero, redirecting a Dylan DeMelo point shot past Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev with just 1:13 left on the clock. That made the score 4-3 for the visiting Jets, which held as the final score.

Kyle Connor opened the scoring for the Jets just past the halfway mark of the first period. He took a feed from a streaking Mark Scheifele before going forehand to backhand and burying it on Georgiev to make it 1-0.

The Sharks struck back early in the second period, as former Jet Tyler Toffoli wired one past Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck off of a fantastic pass from behind the net to tie it 1-1.

Seven and a half minutes into the second, the Jets regained their lead thanks to a Scheifele power-play goal. The tally came off of a spectacular passing play that eventually found Cole Perfetti, who fed Scheifele across the ice for a very pretty goal to make it 2-1.

SNAPPING IT AROUND 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/toPRStctJG — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 18, 2024

The Sharks tied things up again late in the second, as 2024 first-overall pick, Macklin Celebrini put a harmless backhander toward the Jets’ net, and it found its way past Hellebuyck. It didn’t seem like Hellebuyck got a clean look at it, but the Sharks found a way to knot things up 2-2.

Just under five minutes into the third period, the Sharks took their first lead of the night. Fabian Zetterlund snapped one past the glove of Hellebuyck on an odd-man rush to make it 3-2 for the home squad.

Connor recorded his second goal of the game and 19th of the season just over halfway through the third period on a wicked wrist shot from the right circle. It was the second power-play goal of the night for the Jets, and it evened things up yet again, this time at 3-3.

Lowry’s heroic marker put the Jets up 4-3 late, and they managed to hang on to the one-goal lead as they won 4-3 in an exciting game.

Hellebuyck recorded his 20th win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in the league to reach that mark in 2024-25. He made 32 saves in the victory. Georgiev was handed the loss after allowing four goals on 33 shots.

The Jets are right back at it on Wednesday night (Dec. 18) as they face the Anaheim Ducks in the second half of their back-to-back. The Sharks are back in action on Thursday, Dec. 19, as they welcome the Colorado Avalanche.