Deep-Diving the Maple Leafs’ Middling Power Play

Despite a star-studded cast, including four $10-million AAV forwards — Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares — the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play sits at a below-average 19.8% success rate. Sure, they still sit first in the Atlantic Division with a 19-10-2 record — good for a .645 win percentage — but, their record is thanks to great defence more than the offensive dominance that fans have grown accustomed to. The Maple Leafs allow the sixth-fewest goals against in the league but are scoring at a clip that is only good enough for 19th. A big reason for that is their lacklustre power play, which, should it be improved, would bolster the team’s success.

Maple Leafs Five Forward Experiment Did Not Work

For a few games, the Maple Leafs tried an experiment; they sent the usual power-play quarterback Morgan Rielly down to the second unit and stuck the Core Four with Matthew Knies, running a five-forward unit. The setup was more or less conventional, except that Marner took over the quarterback position rather than a defenseman. That experiment is generating over two expected goals (xG) less per 60 minutes than on the season. On top of that, they only had a 60% goal share (GF%), indicating that 40% of the goals when that unit was on the ice were for the opposition — they only outscored opponents 3-2.

Thankfully, this experiment came to an end in the Maple Leafs’ last game, and the power play improved drastically. They scored a power-play goal on four opportunities, which, while perhaps not ideal, is already an improvement on the 19.8% clip they’ve been operating at all season. It’s undoubtedly the right move, moving Marner back to the flank and putting Rielly back in the quarterback position — Rielly is a better blue-line puck distributor and Marner can use his shot and cross-seam playmaking ability to more of an advantage.

Maple Leafs Underlying Numbers Suggest Positive Regression

That said, the Maple Leafs’ power play as a whole has some good underlying statistics this season. Despite the middling ranking in scoring efficiency, they rank fourth in the NHL in expected goals for per 60 minutes (xGF/60) at 9.18, which is very close to second in the league — the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9.54. They’re generating the second-most scoring chances per 60 minutes (SCF/60) and second-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (HDCF/60), both to the New Jersey Devils.

With certain players, the power play looks even more dominant. While Rielly has been the team’s undisputed power-play quarterback over the past few seasons, I think Oliver Ekman-Larsson is worth those duties. With him and the Core Four on the ice on the power play, the Maple Leafs are generating over 13 xGF/60, which would rank first in the NHL.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A lot of the issue also boils down to shooting. With some of the best shooters in the NHL in Matthews, Marner, and Nylander and one of the league’s best puck-tippers in Tavares, one would expect their power-play shooting percentage would be higher than 21st-ranked. A big part of this can be attributed to Matthews’ nine-game absence due to injury, sure, but I think it is more a product of poor luck than anything else. Eventually, the results will follow the underlying statistics, and the Maple Leafs will climb up from their middling power-play percentage.

Maple Leafs’ Man Advantage Not a Worry Moving Forward

Now that everyone is healthy, Marner is putting up an MVP season, and Matthews is playing at a level closer to his status as a top-three NHL talent, there is no reason to worry about the the Maple Leafs’ power play. Sure, there are some things they can do to optimize their success — putting Ekman-Larsson as the quarterback over Rielly, for one — their season-long metrics show that there is much more in the tank than what the results show so far in 2024-25.

As a result of this likely improvement to the man-advantage percentage, their offensive output should improve on a game-to-game basis, and their record should continue to climb. Once they get their power play rolling, their status as true Cup contenders should be unquestioned.