Dear Santa: Edmonton Oilers’ 2024-25 Wish List

Temperatures are dropping, but the Edmonton Oilers are heating up.

Ahead of the holiday season and the mid-way point of the 2024-25 regular season, the Oilers have been playing much better at both ends of the ice. The team’s offence is clicking fairly consistently and they’ve enjoyed promising results on the blue line and between the pipes. While there’s considerable room for improvement and the team would no doubt like to stand higher in the Pacific Division, the Oilers have to be happy with their play given their once again slow start to the campaign. So, with Santa’s arrival around the corner, what should Edmonton ask for to support their fiery play and push them to another lengthy run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Oilers’ Christmas Wish List

#3: A Dashing Power Play

Santa’s elves are known for their ability to make a wide variety of toys, so drawing up a new power play blueprint for the Oilers to follow certainly isn’t too much to ask. Over the past three seasons, Edmonton’s powerplay has consistently ranked among the NHL’s top five, often operating at better than a 30% success rate. However, through the Oilers’ first 30 games of the 2024-25 season, the team’s power play had slipped and was operating at a 22.4% rate, which stood as the NHL’s 14th-best. This fall in effectiveness can be attributed largely to the play of Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard – two players who were incredible on the man advantage last season and whose play has been anything but consistent this campaign.

If Hyman and Bouchard can regain their form from last season, the return of Edmonton’s daunting power play could help push the Oilers into the conversation for the Pacific Division lead. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can only take Edmonton as far as their group of supporting players will allow. If it’s a two-man show, especially on the power play, the Oilers are far too easy to predict and defend. Increasing their movement and emphasizing positional flexibility on the man advantage could help to re-ignite the team’s power play and awaken a few of its most important players. While a complete overhaul isn’t necessary, giving opposing teams different power play approaches to defend could help to kick-start Edmonton’s lagging special teams play which, when rolling, is one of the league’s very best.

#2: A Sparkly New Winger

For what feels like an eternity, the Oilers have been searching far and wide for depth scoring to support McDavid and Draisaitl. This past offseason, the team attempted to address this need through the signings of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson – unfortunately, those deals have yet to pay off. When Santa comes to town, Edmonton should ask to find a new winger under their tree come Christmas morning and one with a track record of success who could make a significant impact within the team’s lineup.

Kreider is a proven playoff performer whose addition would bring immediate depth and substance to the Oilers’ roster. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fortunately for the Oilers, the New York Rangers are in shambles and are actively looking to move on from one of their longest-tenured and impactful players. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Chris Kreider’s physical play and goal-scoring prowess would be welcome additions to Edmonton’s roster. A former 50-goal scorer and fresh off of a 75-point season with the Rangers, adding Kreider would not only bring the Oilers much-needed depth but would afford them another net-front option on their powerplay. It’s no secret that New York is considering all options to re-tool their team, so shipping Kreider to the Western Conference surely wouldn’t come as a surprise. Although he has a 15-team no-trade list, the two additional seasons remaining on his contract would see the Oilers land a proven postseason performer for this campaign and beyond.

#1: A Shiny Top Four Defenceman

Like Edmonton’s well-documented lack of depth scoring, the team’s continuing search for upgrades on the blue line is no secret. If the Oilers hope to be a consistent contender for the Stanley Cup, as many believe they can be, adding a legitimate top-four defender to their current mix would be a terrific step. Similar to the deal that landed them Mattias Ekholm, nabbing a capable and proven defender would immediately change Edmonton’s game at both ends of the ice. Breaking the puck out of their end with increased ease would only help to drive the team’s offensive zone time and allow the Oilers’ top players to continue to do what they do best.

Asking for a top-four defenceman ahead of the playoffs could be a longshot, but that’s what Santa is here for. Ivan Provorov of the Columbus Blue Jackets is one name that comes to mind. On an expiring contract that pays him $4.7 million, he’ll be highly sought after ahead of this season’s trade deadline unless a clever team can acquire his services ahead of time. An experienced two-way defender who can contribute offensively as well as defend, his versatility would be invaluable on the Oilers’ second pairing. One other name for Edmonton to consider adding to their list would be K’Andre Miller of the Rangers. A restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of this season, he’s had an underwhelming campaign like many of his teammates but did enjoy a spectacular 43-point season just two years ago. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, his size, skating ability, and raw potential would dramatically improve the Oilers’ blue line for years to come.

Will Santa Deliver Coal to the Oil?

While Santa always delivers something, it’s no secret that you don’t always get every item on your wish list.

If Edmonton received every item on their list, they would be a force to be reckoned with destined for another lengthy run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The more likely option, however, is that the Oilers will get one or two of the items on their wish list – an outcome that every fan of Edmonton would surely be thrilled with. If able to resurrect their once dominant power play while also adding an impact player ahead of the trade deadline, the Oilers would stand poised to inflict serious damage throughout the remainder of the regular season with unfinished business in mind come the playoffs. Santa only comes once each year, so Edmonton and their fan base have to hope they spent 2024 on the good list and their wishes will come true this holiday season.