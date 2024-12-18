Senators’ Linus Ullmark Blanks Kraken With 3-0 Win

The NHL’s late Tuesday slate featured an intriguing contest between sides with shots at the playoffs in their respective conferences when the Ottawa Senators visited the Seattle Kraken. While the clubs were comparable in many ways, the visiting Senators possessed one definite advantage: the exceptional recent play from goalkeeper Linus Ullmark. The Swedish sensation continued his enviable trend with a 30-save shutout to help the Senators skate to a 3-0 victory.

STARTING THE ROAD TRIP WITH A #SENS SHUT OUT WIN 🙌#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/rEoiWr0JFm — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 18, 2024

Ullmark and the Senators’ Shut Down Hockey

There is something in the Ottawa River water these days. The Senators have gone from one of the league’s least impressive defensive teams in 2023-24 (3.43 goals-against average/GAA, 28th) to one of the best this season (2.93 GAA, ninth heading into the contest). Then again, that’s most likely what management was hoping for when they made the brazen trade last summer for Ullmark.

The 31-year-old veteran shined once again, continuing his hot streak that started on Dec. 5 versus the Detroit Red Wings. He had not conceded more than two goals in five straight games (and coughed up two only once). Try as they might, the Kraken struggled mightily to solve him. It wasn’t for lack of trying, since Seattle mustered some solid scoring opportunities, such as Tye Kartye’s breakaway from the left side late in the first period that Ullmark confidently repelled.

Related: Ottawa Senators Prospect of the Week – Carter Yakemchuk

Part of Ottawa’s fine play on this night had to do with how the match turned on its head in the middle frame. Consider that after 40 minutes, the Kraken had registered 22 shots on target. By the end of the match, they had 30, with several coming extremely late on a failed power play when the match’s outcome was all but academic.

Shane Pinto Gets the Ball Rolling

The goaltending duel between Ullmark and Seattle’s Joey Daccord tilted at 8:02 of the second period. The Kraken’s Vince Dunn sent the puck from deep in his team’s zone to fuel the attack. It immediately failed as Ottawa, led by Shane Pinto, stole the puck right back and raced in the opposite direction from the right side. Despite Ryan Winterton almost catching up, the Senators’ forward launched a low wrist shot that fooled Daccord five-hole.

Ottawa doubled its lead at 12:45 when the offence raced out once again. This time, Ridly Greig fed a pass from the left to Noah Gregor who was to the right. The latter sniped the puck high from the faceoff circle upon reception and beat Seattle’s keeper.

The insurance marker waited until the final stanza when the Senators’ current points leader, Tim Stutzle, was fed a pass from Adam Gaudette. In a twist, his five-hole attempt was deflected by Daccord, who tried to make the stop with his stick. The disc ricocheted over him and into a gaping net to make it 3-0.

With the win, Ullmark registers his third shutout of the campaign and his second in three games, both on the road, incidentally.

The Senators will remain on the road until after Christmas. Their next match is on Thursday (Dec. 19) against another Canadian opponent, the Calgary Flames. As for the Kraken, their four-game homestand has concluded. They’ll travel to Chicago on the same night to face the Blackhawks.