Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Flames – 12/17/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (16-13-3) at FLAMES (15-11-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins will use the same lineup from a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Wahlstrom, a forward who was claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will not play.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)

Status report

The Flames, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

