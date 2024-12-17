Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Flames – 12/17/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (16-13-3) at FLAMES (15-11-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Parker Wotherspoon, Tyler Johnson
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins will use the same lineup from a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Wahlstrom, a forward who was claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will not play.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)
Status report
The Flames, who held an optional morning skate, are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
