Rangers Deal Kakko to Kraken for Borgen

The New York Rangers have made another roster move, this time trading Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken. In return, the Rangers receive defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Kakko’s departure comes on the heels of recent controversy. After being scratched for Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, he expressed his frustration publicly. Speaking to the New York Post, Kakko didn’t hold back:

“I know you got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest.”

Now, the young forward will have a chance to reset his career in Seattle, an environment with less pressure than the New York market. This change could be exactly what Kakko needs to unlock his potential. Kraken’s GM Ron Francis expressed optimism about his new acquisition: “Kaapo is a young, dynamic forward who brings skill and offense to our club.”

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the Rangers, they add a hard-nosed defenseman in Borgen, who is expected to bolster their bottom pairing. With Jacob Trouba traded to the Anaheim Ducks last week, Borgen steps in as a reliable blue-liner who can bring physicality and defensive stability.