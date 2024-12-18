Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Ducks – 12/18/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (23-9-1) at DUCKS (11-14-4)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 32 saves against San Jose. … Ehlers practiced in a regular jersey Monday for the first time since the forward was injured against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 29 and he will be a game-time decision, coach Scott Arniel said. … Gustafsson practiced in a non-contact jersey Monday for the first time since the forward was injured against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 10. He is considered day to day. … Iafallo moved to the second line to start the third period against the Sharks, switching spots with Chibrikov, who left in the first period after blocking a shot with his right leg but returned for the second.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brock McGinn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Brett Leason — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger — Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate.

