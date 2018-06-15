The Anaheim Ducks have, by and large, been blessed when it comes to National Hockey League expansion teams. Stars like Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne graced their roster – then composed of Mighty Ducks – early on in their existence. They made two Stanley Cup finals in four seasons, taking the New Jersey Devils to seven games in 2003 before winning it all in 2007, at the expense of the Ottawa Senators.

Despite never again having reached the precipice, the Ducks have been one of the most dominant teams in the Western Conference, lo these many years, and are expected to contend for the Cup yet again this spring, if their four-game dismantling of the Calgary Flames is anything to go by.

However, despite this history of success, they’ve never quite figured out the uniform side of things…until now.

A Bold Beginning

It all began with a colour scheme that resembled what one might expect to find in an Oompa Loompa’s vomit. Jade and eggplant were the dominant colours, though the aggressive-looking, disembodied, duck-shaped-hockey-mask-flanked-by-two-hockey-sticks logo was really not bad at all. It retained enough of the cartoonishness of the team’s inspiration – the 1992 film, The Mighty Ducks, but was also the appropriate amount of aggressive for a professional hockey team.

On a more technical note, the jersey’s novel diagonal striping was simple and well-done. So, though the colour scheme was most definitely ill-advised, it wasn’t all bad.

However, during their third season, the infamous so-called “Wild Wing” jersey (I’m going to let you guess which one that is) made its debut. How they could expect grown adults to skate out in front of thousands of people wearing that – not to mention compete against another team of grown adults – is completely beyond me.

The Modern-Day Mallard

Since that unfortunate era, which produced one of the all-time, most universally panned jerseys in league history (then again, it was the ‘90s. Be honest, what were YOU wearing?), the Ducks have tweaked their kit numerous times, giving us uniforms that were ugly… (see below)

…and, despite a change in colour scheme and a Stanley Cup, thoroughly boring. (again, see below)

However, several years into the Reebok Edge uniform system, the Ducks finally changed their ways, giving fans new home and away uniforms, and, last season, a new third jersey. (see below for full kit)

And this time, I have to say, I really think they’ve got it right. I’ve never been a huge fan of the Edge system and the corresponding cacophony of alterations made to team kits, specifically with regards to altering tail striping to go along with Edge’s weird, unnatural fascination with vertical striping (Colorado Avalanche, anyone?).

That said, if there is one jersey set on which it totally works, it is that of the Ducks. The sweeping, diagonal tail striping from their original – and Cup-winning – jerseys remains, but has been turned on its side for the home and away jerseys (mercifully, the sleeve striping remains unaltered).

Orange has been used as a major component of the colour scheme, rather than just an accent. Even the (duck foot? duck in flight? maybe both?) logo is a marked improvement over the rather dull “Ducks” which graced the Cup-winning design. The font is just ducky, as well – cheekily utilising enough flourishes to be interesting, while still retaining legibility and professionalism.

That these complex jerseys are perfectly contrasted with plain black pants – save for a single, thin orange stripe – only strengthens my conviction that Anaheim has one of the more balanced, sharp-looking uniform sets in the NHL. My only real qualms are that the main logo would function better as a secondary emblem, and that the shoulder patch looks half-baked and thoroughly out of place. Oh, and that fake neck-tie reminds me of Hannibal Lecter’s mask.

Crowning Achievement

Which brings me to their alternate jersey. The original logo is back in the primary position, this time set upon a gold background. Meanwhile, the ducky “D” logo is up on the shoulders. Combine that with an orange backdrop and traditional, horizontal striping and the Ducks have one of the finest pieces of jersey craftsmanship worn in the NHL today.

The Ducks’ alternate jersey is simply phenomenal and ranks very high on my list of all-time favourites. It doesn’t have the history of a Montreal or a Chicago but, judged on aesthetic appeal alone, how can you keep it out of the top five? Come on, just look at it! It is bright orange and flashy without being sickening (are you listening, Edmonton?). It is complex without being busy. It is new-age without being offensive to tradition. What’s not to like?

Dressed to Impress

After several disappointing ends to otherwise great seasons, the Ducks might well vie for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final this spring. They’ve got a championship-calibre team to ice. And they’ve finally got championship-calibre jerseys to wear while doing so.

All illustrations by Andrew M. Greenstein, The unofficial NHL Uniform Database. Originally published in 2017.