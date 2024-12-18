Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Red Wings – 12/18/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena Tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (14-13-4) at RED WINGS (12-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. Coach John Tortorella said the team will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body)

Status report

Lyon returns after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. … Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he’s hopeful Talbot can play by the weekend. The goalie will be out for the sixth time in the past seven games because of injury.

