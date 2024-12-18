Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Minten, Stolarz, Kampf & Robertson

The Dallas Stars will look to maintain their dominance at home as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The Stars are an impressive 13-3-0 at American Airlines Center this season and are coming off a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday. Jake Oettinger boasts stellar home statistics (12-2-0, 1.92 goals-against average, .928 save percentage). He’s expected to start again as Dallas aims to extend its success on special teams. Their penalty kill is a perfect 10-for-10 on their homestand.

Toronto is fresh off a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday when captain John Tavares scored a natural hat trick to lead the team. Nicholas Robertson chipped in with a goal and an assist, setting up a showdown between him and his older brother, Jason Robertson. The Maple Leafs will be without goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who is sidelined for 4-6 weeks following a knee procedure.

Item One: John Tavares Has Been in Vintage Form

At 34 years old, Tavares is proving he still has plenty left in the tank. His hat trick against the Sabres, his second hat trick of the season, is a testament to his scoring prowess and leadership. With the burden of formal leadership removed, Tavares seems to have a renewed jump. He remains a key player for the Maple Leafs, showing that his impact goes far beyond the salary cap and contract discussions.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His consistent play solidifies his role as a key part of the team’s core. Fans should expect more of Tavares’ clutch performances as the Maple Leafs push toward their goals this season. He seems to have a natural chemistry with fellow veteran Max Pacioretty.

Item Two: Fraser Minten: Sent Down to the AHL

Fraser Minten has been reassigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, a move that signals the return of David Kampf to the lineup tonight against the Stars. Minten, 20, has played 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, scoring two goals and two assists while averaging 12:47 of ice time.

Although he’s being sent down for now, Minten remains a key part of the Maple Leafs’ depth and will likely be the first call-up should the team need reinforcements later in the season. He showed he could be a valuable part of the team during his time on NHL ice.

Item Three: Bad News on the Anthony Stolarz Front

The Maple Leafs will be without goaltender Stolarz for 4-6 weeks after he underwent a procedure on his knee. The injury occurred during Toronto’s 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12 but is not structurally damaging. However, it will keep Stolarz sidelined for a considerable period.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz has been solid for the team this season, posting a 9-5-2 record with one shutout, a 2.15 GAA, and a .927 SV% through 17 games. With he is now on injured reserve, he could move to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) if the team needs cap relief. Joseph Woll is expected to take on most of the starts in his absence. This shift opens up an opportunity for Woll to step up and further establish himself as a reliable option for the Maple Leafs between the pipes.

Item Four: David Kampf Is Ready to Return

David Kampf is set to return to the lineup for Wednesday’s road game against the Stars after missing 12 games due to a lower-body injury. The defensive-minded center is expected to slot back in on the fourth line and contribute to the penalty kill. With Kampf’s return, Connor Dewar will likely be a healthy scratch tonight. Kampf’s presence will add depth to the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six forwards, boosting their defensive play and special teams.

Kampf’s 2024-25 season has been challenging, marked by a string of injuries that have kept him out of the lineup for an extended period. It’s noteworthy because, not long ago, Kampf was known for his impressive durability, with a streak of games in which he hadn’t missed a single one. While he’s not considered injury-prone, this season has been difficult for the veteran center. As he returns to the lineup after missing a dozen games, Kampf will look to regain his form and contribute to the team’s depth.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

One of the most exciting storylines for Wednesday’s game is the showdown between the Robertson brothers. Coming off a strong performance in the win over Buffalo, Nicholas will face off against his older brother, Jason, who leads the Stars in scoring. This sibling rivalry adds a unique element to the game, and it will be fascinating to see how both players perform on the big stage.

With both brothers contributing significantly to their respective teams, this matchup will surely be one to watch for Maple Leafs fans. Let’s hope the younger and smaller Robertson brother can continue his stellar play against the Stars.