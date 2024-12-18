Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Stars – 12/18/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Connor Dewar, Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate. … Kampf practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Stolarz will have a procedure to remove a loose body from behind his knee and the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. … The Maple Leafs sent forward Fraser Minten to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Lian Bichsel — Miro Heiskanen

Alexander Petrovic — Esa Lindell

Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Thomas Harley (flu), Nils Lundkvist (flu), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status Report

The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Dec. 8. … Defensemen Harley and Lundkvist will be game-time decisions, coach Pete DeBoer said. … Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Wednesday.

