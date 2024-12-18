Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Stars – 12/18/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (19-10-2) at STARS (19-11-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Connor Dewar, Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee)
Status report
- The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate. … Kampf practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Stolarz will have a procedure to remove a loose body from behind his knee and the goalie is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. … The Maple Leafs sent forward Fraser Minten to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Lian Bichsel — Miro Heiskanen
Alexander Petrovic — Esa Lindell
Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Thomas Harley (flu), Nils Lundkvist (flu), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status Report
The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Dec. 8. … Defensemen Harley and Lundkvist will be game-time decisions, coach Pete DeBoer said. … Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Wednesday.
