Maple Leafs’ Cowan & Holinka Poised for Key Roles at WJC

The Toronto Maple Leafs always seem to have players with good performances at the World Junior Hockey Championship as they have been well represented in the past. Last year, it was Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten who traded the blue and white for the red and white playing for Canada.

This time, Cowan is once again representing Canada at the tournament, but the Maple Leafs will also see an underrated name within their system get a chance to excel at the tournament. 2024 fifth-round pick Miroslav Holinka, currently playing for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League will play for Team Czechia. If you remember, Czechia broke Cowan’s and Canada’s heart in the quarterfinals last year. Holinka wasn’t on that team, but Czechia is once again going to be a tough opponent as they look to earn another medal.

This year it’s a tale of two stories for Cowan and Holinka. One wanting to get revenge after an early exit, the other showing why he could be a valuable addition to a competitive team. Both Cowan and Holinka have a chance to improve as prospects and be important players for their respective teams.

Cowan Will See Elevated Role

When Cowan suited up for Canada last year, he was used in a depth role. Now, being one of a handful of returning players, he’s definitely going to see an elevated role on the team this year. As with the other players, he would like to see a better performance and result overall.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan had two points in five games last year in his first appearance playing for Canada, but he wasn’t at his best compared to the way he was playing for the London Knights. This time, he has a chance to have a better performance and excel in big minutes. The Maple Leafs’ top prospect enters the tournament with 28 points in 20 games with the London Knights and is in the midst of an impressive point streak, breaking Doug Gilmour’s Ontario Hockey League record. While it’s unofficial because it wasn’t a full season, it’s an impressive stretch nonetheless.

With Canada, Cowan is going to be an important player if the early line rushes suggest anything. He was seen on the top line with Bradly Nadeau (Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League) and Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals) up the middle. On paper, that’s a really balanced line. Ritchie is a big body and has a well-balanced skillset as a centre and Nadeau is a dual threat as a dynamic goal-scorer and deceptive playmaker. Cowan has that blend from both players. His IQ and awareness matches that of Ritchie and Nadeau and his work ethic and speed to get in on the attack should make them a competitive and dangerous line.

Cowan has shown what he can do during preseason, but Nadeau and Ritchie have regular season experience at the pro level, be it in different leagues. Playing with players that have under their belt is a big plus and can help support and grow Cowan’s game. Aside from even strength, let’s not forget that Cowan can do a lot of damage on the power play and penalty kill as he has the shot from the right wall and speed to get quality short-handed chances.

Will Cowan lead the team in scoring? Probably not. But he’ll still be productive. If he’s able to provide that level of consistency he’s known to show and play with that high-tempo and strong work ethic, he’ll definitely be noticeable as he would like to re-write last year’s ending.

Holinka Could Be Strong Depth Player

Compared to Cowan, Holinka is in a different position as there are some returning players like Eduard Sale, Jakub Stancl and Adam Zidlicky who won bronze last year. There’s also more skill up front with Adam Jecho, Ondrej Kos, Adam Novotny (2026).

Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings (Edmonton Oil Kings Hockey Club/LA Media)

With a great blend of skill and power already in the lineup, Holinka could be a great addition as a middle player. Before heading for the tournament, he has 21 points in 23 games, which is decent for a rookie player playing in a very competitive WHL. He has a powerful shot to boot when he has the open ice, but he has a well-rounded and versatile game that impressed the Maple Leafs.

Wes Clark, former director of amateur scouting for the Maple Leafs, raved about Holinka’s intelligence and ability to wire the puck that stood out. Looking back on his draft year, he really thrived in the middle of the ice and displayed great awareness without the puck and does a great job to backcheck and defend. He has soft hands and can execute dekes very well. Even before he signed with the Oil Kings, he was already impressing with Czechia as he had three goals and four points in three games.

Holinka could be that utility knife-type of player for Czechia as he can play up and down the lineup and in any situation that can have a positive impact. Considering how Czechia can play a style that can pressure and force mistakes and counter with a strong attack in transition, he could very well be an important depth piece for Czechia.

It’s going to a fun tournament to watch, especially when Maple Leafs fans could witness a re-match of last year’s quarter-final matchup when group play ends. Cowan is looking to have a different outcome, while Holinka and Czechia are looking to continue their strong play at the tournament. Both players are primed to make their mark on their team as well as for the Maple Leafs organization.

