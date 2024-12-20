LA Kings Game Notes: Annihilate Flyers With 7-3 Thumping 

Who knows how long the trend will continue for, the important thing is that it did continue and the fact that the Los Angeles Kings have been so consistent at bouncing back after a loss is nothing short of remarkable.

It’s like we are playing the same tune on repeat this season but once again to no one’s surprise, the Kings made sure they didn’t lose two games in a row. After the Kings fell 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, they responded with a 7-3 thumping of the Philadephia Flyers. Now it wasn’t that complete, perfect game from the Kings that we have had the pleasure of seeing a bunch of over the past month, but it was a game where they needed to fix and clean up some things and then put it all together for the final 20 minutes, and ultimately that was enough.

The Flyers were coming off of a back-to-back, this was a chance for the Kings to get off to that strong start they love to get off to. They did, but so did the Flyers. Both teams were engaged early and the first period was as even as it was for the rest of the game.

“I liked our start you know I thought we had some good jump, but they are a good team they had a good push against us,” said forward Warren Foegele.

Kopitar Will Not Slow Down

One thing is for certain when it comes to this franchise. Anze Kopitar will continue to put it on his back as long as he is playing. He just continues to be the most important and reliable player the city of Los Angeles has seen. At 37 years old, the captain leads his team in points with 37.

His ability to continue to drag this team to success was on full display last night as he picked up two goals. One of them completely altered the momentum and changed the complexion of the game.

The Kings gave up the most in the second period. The Flyers had their best chances of the game and they converted on two of them giving them a 3-2 lead. With 44 seconds left in the second period, Kopitar followed the puck to the net and converted on a rebound to not only tie the game up but also inject some well-needed life back into a Kings team that needed to gain some momentum heading into the third period.

“To be his age and to be out there playing against the other team’s best players night after night and then making an offensive contribution too while leading the team […] that’s really really difficult to do,” said head coach Jim Hiller.

Third-Period Surge Saves the Day

There’s no doubt that the third period was the Kings’ best. It’s been their best period for the majority of the season. They are comfortable closing out games usually when the game is tight.

After an inconsistent first 40 minutes, all it took was the final 20 to be played the “Kings way” for LA to walk out of Wells Fargo Center with the two points. Thanks to Kopitar’s late second-period goal, the momentum they gained carried into the third period. The Kings scored four unanswered in the third to run away with the game.

Foegele scored his ninth goal, Kopitar collected his second of the night, Quinton Byfield made a play to get the puck out of the defensive zone before following it up with an empty netter, and Kevin Fiala potted his second goal of the game off a ridiculous no look behind the back pass from behind the net from Alex Laferriere.

It wasn’t just the goals though. It was everything that has made this team successful this season put together in 20 minutes. The forecheck, the cycle, getting pucks to the net, defending in layers, limiting shots on net, crashing the net, shooting from the point, etc…

“We have been playing so well in the thirds and tonight I thought our third period obviously was our best, nevermind our goals but we played the game hard, we checked, we limited the turnovers, […] I was really happy with the third period,” said Hiller.

“Third periods are something we take a lot of pride in […] tonight we knew, 20 minutes to go, play the right way, Kings hockey, and that’s what we did,” said Foegele.

37-55-10 Come Up Big on the Scoresheet

This line, which consists of Foegele, Byfield, and Tanner Jeannot, has been one of the Kings’ best since they were put together. It’s also been one that has stuck together since its birth and for good reason. It’s a hard-working line that has found success in all three zones because each of their styles of play complements each other very well. Whether it’s locking down defensively, being hard on the forecheck, generating off the rush, or working the puck in the offensive zone, these three players have been able to do it all. Speed, physicality, and IQ are all on display when these three hit the ice together.

Against the Flyers they were on the ice for three of the seven goals, and all three of them picked up a goal. Obviously, their contribution to the scoresheet stands out but what made their production even more impactful was when they converted.

Everyone knows how important the first couple minutes of each period are. It’s a chance for a team to set the tone, play the way they want to, and take control. It was this line’s ability to get it going right from the jump at the start of periods that was impressive. Jeannot gave the Kings a 2-1 lead 1:31 into the second period just after Foegele threw the puck out in front from behind the net. 1:54 into the third period it was that Foegele magic again. He started the play off the faceoff getting the puck to defenseman Jacob Moverare before fighting his way to the front of the net and deflecting in a Jordan Spence shot that was going wide.

The Kings are 3-1-1 so far on this seven-game road trip with two more games to go against the red-hot Washington Capitals and not-so-hot Nashville Predators. After that, they play two more games at home before the holiday break.

With as good as the Kings have been lately you would think that they would have built some separation in the standings. Unfortunately for them, this solid stretch has basically just kept them at pace with a few other teams in the Pacific Division.

“You can see in our division it’s pretty tight in there right, I think there’s the four of us that are all competing there and points are crucial and I think everyone wants to end on a good note before the break,” said Foegele.

The Kings have been great, there’s no doubt about it but finishing off December strong will play a massive role in determining where they sit in the standings heading into 2025.