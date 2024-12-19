3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 4-2 Win Over the Sharks

Despite losing 3-1 to the Vancouver Canucks in their last outing, the outlook was a positive one for the Colorado Avalanche. That’s what happens when the three divisional opponents ahead of you – the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, and Dallas Stars – all lose. To make up for it, the Avalanche needed to handle the bottom-feeding San Jose Sharks.

Despite their place in the standings, the Sharks didn’t lay down for the Avalanche. It took a bit of resolve, but the Avalanche gained a critical two points by taking down the Sharks 4-2. Let’s get into the three takeaways from the win and focus on the coming schedule.

Good Comeback Win

Even with all of the offensive firepower the Avalanche possess, with Nathan MacKinnon seemingly making history every other night, lulls happen. The Avalanche got off to a decent start thanks to the big Russian Valeri Nichushkin. He scored his ninth of the season on a good bit of net-front work to get the scoring started.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A slow second period and a pair of Sharks goals later and it felt like this might slip away from them. Mikko Rantanen’s 19th of the season, a one-timer from the right faceoff dot courtesy of a slick pass from MacKinnon, got things even. Joel Kiviranta then took over and scored a pair within just under three minutes to give the Avalanche the lead for good.

While it would be nice to control the play from start to finish, this is what the good teams do. They find a way to win even when everything may not be clicking. Getting contributions from the middle of the lineup will be key and it’s what will make the Avalanche contenders as the season progresses.

It’s Nice to Be Able to Depend on Goaltending

It seems like not all that long ago that the Avalanche’s goaltending situation was dire. That’s because it wasn’t all that long ago when the Avalanche goaltending situation was dire. Alex Georgiev couldn’t be relied on to keep anything out and the backups were fine but needed to be more than what they could be.

Now, the Avalanche can finally depend on their goaltending. Newly acquired Mackenzie Blackwood was again very good on Thursday night, this time against his old team. He stopped 32 of 34 shots on the night, and the Avalanche suddenly have faith in their goaltending situation.

Scott Wedgewood was solid in the short stint between his arrival and the trade for Blackwood, so it looks like the Avalanche finally have the tandem they were looking for. As important pieces eventually come back into the lineup – Josh Manson, Jonathan Drouin, etc. – the Avalanche will become even more formidable. And now that they have goaltending that they can rely on, this looks like a different Avalanche team.

Kiviranta to the Rescue

Let’s circle back around to Kiviranta one more time. The middle-six was a key focus for the Avalanche coming into the season, especially with all of the injuries facing the team. They have weathered the storm in part because of contributions from guys like Kiviranta.

Joel Kiviranta, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 28-year-old Finn had been quiet of late, picking up just one assist in his last seven games. That said, he picked the perfect time to score, tallying a goal for the second time since Oct. 24. He got a little bit of bounce luck on the second one, but every team needs them from time to time.

Given that he is seeing 11-13 minutes of ice time these days, Kiviranta’s contributions are huge. He has quietly been a solid contributor and has stepped up on multiple occasions when asked. That depth will be what sets the Avalanche apart and helps make them contenders come spring.

Quick Turnaround

There is no rest for the wicked. The Avalanche turn right around and play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, then get the Seattle Kraken at home on Sunday night. This stretch – those two games, plus tilts with the Utah Hockey Club, Buffalo Sabres, and Montreal Canadiens – is key because of what comes after.

They face an absolute gauntlet in January, starting with the Florida Panthers on Jan. 6. They tangle with the Stars, Wild (twice), Jets (twice), New York Rangers (twice), Boston Bruins, and Edmonton Oilers before the month is out. Riding into that stretch on a winning streak would certainly be the best way to go.