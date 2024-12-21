Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Jets – 12/21/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (20-9-4) at JETS (23-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore — Brendan Gaunce — Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate. Gustafsson, a forward, skated but is not expected to play.
