Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Jets – 12/21/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (20-9-4) at JETS (23-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore — Brendan Gaunce — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate. Gustafsson, a forward, skated but is not expected to play.

