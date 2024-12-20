Jets’ Arniel Provides Injury Updates on Logan Stanley and Dylan Samberg

The Winnipeg Jets’ most-polarizing player, Logan Stanley, will be out until after Christmas while Dylan Samberg is nearing a return to the ice.

Head coach Scott Arniel provided an update on both defenders Friday afternoon. Stanley will miss at least two games with a foot injury he sustained blocking a shot in the 3-2 loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Stanley played 15:16 in the contest and has one goal and three assists for four points in 22 games. Despite his many long-standing and well-documented flaws, the 6-foot-7 first-rounder has been a lineup regular lately. This is his third injury of the season — he missed the start of it after needing surgery to correct a meniscus issue and missed eight games with a “mid-body” injury last month.

Logan Stanley, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ville Heinola and Colin Miller, who Arniel have rotated in and out of the lineup recently, will comprise the third pairing in Stanley’s absence considering the Jets are down to six healthy defenseman with Stanley out and Dylan Coghlan waived Wednesday and clearing. The 23-year-old Heinola has zero points and a plus-three rating in eight games, while the veteran Miller has two goals and five assists for seven points and a plus-six in 27 games.

Arniel also said defenseman Dylan Samberg — who has been out since suffering a broken foot blocking Steven Stamkos one-timer on Nov. 23 against the Nashville Predators — could resume skating as soon as Dec. 27 when the team returns from the four-day holiday break a day ahead of a Dec. 28 home matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Arniel previously said Samberg won’t return to the lineup until at least the new year.

Related: Dear Santa: Winnipeg Jets’ 2024-25 Wish List

The 25 year old was excelling in his expanded top-four role this season, playing solid defense on the left side with Neal Pionk and recording three goals, three assists, and a plus-12 rating in 20:17 of average time on ice.

The Jets face the Minnesota Wild at home on Dec. 21 and the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road on Dec. 23 before enjoying the four-day break. They sit at 23-10-1 and first in the Central Division but will face stiff competition from both opponents.