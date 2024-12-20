Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Panthers – 12/20/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (15-16-3) at PANTHERS (20-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Dylan Holloway — Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk
Philip Broberg — Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

The Blues did not have a morning skate following their 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. … Hofer could start after he replaced Binnington during the second period Thursday. He stopped all seven shots he faced in 24:21 of ice time.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jesper Boqvist (upper body)

Status report

Bennett will be a game-time decision after missing the morning skate Friday. He did not play in a 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday because of an illness.

