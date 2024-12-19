Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Blues – 12/19/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (15-15-3) at LIGHTNING (17-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN, SNP

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Dylan Holloway — Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk

Philip Broberg — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

St. Louis recalled Tucker, a defenseman, from Springfield of the American Hockey League a day after Pierre-Olivier Joseph was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday for future considerations.

Latest for THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Cirelli did not practice Wednesday and is questionable. If he cannot play, Atkinson will be in the lineup.

Latest for THW: