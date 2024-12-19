Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Blues – 12/19/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (15-15-3) at LIGHTNING (17-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN, SNP
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Dylan Holloway — Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk
Philip Broberg — Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
St. Louis recalled Tucker, a defenseman, from Springfield of the American Hockey League a day after Pierre-Olivier Joseph was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday for future considerations.
Latest for THW:
- Penguins Bring Back Pierre-Olivier Joseph in Trade With Blues
- St. Louis Blues: Revisiting the Pavel Buchnevich Trade
- Devils Earn 4-1 Victory After Battle With the Blues
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Cirelli did not practice Wednesday and is questionable. If he cannot play, Atkinson will be in the lineup.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Lightning, Maple Leafs
- Oilers & Lightning Almost Made Blockbuster Draisaitl-for-Kucherov Trade in 2019
- Lightning Hold Off Blue Jackets’ Third Period Surge for 5-3 Win