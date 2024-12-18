Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Wild – 12/18/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (19-11-2) at WILD (20-7-4)
9:30 P.M. ET; TNT, MAX, FDSNNO
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Alexsander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Sam Bennett (illness)
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Barkov will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games because of illness
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Jones
Brendan Gaunce — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Status report
Trenin participated in the morning skate but the forward will miss a third straight game. … Gaunce, recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday, will make his Wild debut. … Gustavsson, a goalie, will miss his second game.
