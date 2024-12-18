Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Wild – 12/18/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (19-11-2) at WILD (20-7-4)

9:30 P.M. ET; TNT, MAX, FDSNNO

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Alexsander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Sam Bennett (illness)

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Barkov will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games because of illness

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Jones
Brendan Gaunce — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Status report

Trenin participated in the morning skate but the forward will miss a third straight game. … Gaunce, recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday, will make his Wild debut. … Gustavsson, a goalie, will miss his second game.

