Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Flyers – 12/21/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (13-15-5) at FLYERS (14-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Zach Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
James Malatesta — Sean Kuraly — Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate.
More from THW:
- 2024-25 Blue Jackets Will Always Be Remembered As Extraordinary
- Blue Jackets’ Tarasov Missed His Chance To Be Long-Term Solution
- Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Shines in Win Over Devils
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Couturier did not take part in the Flyers’ morning skate but is expected to play. … York will play after being scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.
More from THW:
- Flyers Gash Playoff Hopes by Demoting Emil Andrae
- NHL Rumors: Predators, Canadiens, Flyers, Sharks, Maple Leafs
- LA Kings Game Notes: Annihilate Flyers With 7-3 Thumping