Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Flyers – 12/21/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta — Sean Kuraly — Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Couturier did not take part in the Flyers’ morning skate but is expected to play. … York will play after being scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.

