Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Canadiens – 12/21/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, FDSNDETX

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Justin Holl — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate; Montreal won 4-3 at Detroit on Friday. … Lyon could start after Talbot made 29 saves Friday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis did not confirm who would start in goal; Montembeault made 25 saves in his eighth consecutive start Friday. Primeau has not started since Dec. 1.

