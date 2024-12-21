Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Canadiens – 12/21/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (13-15-4) at CANADIENS (13-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, FDSNDETX
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Justin Holl — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate; Montreal won 4-3 at Detroit on Friday. … Lyon could start after Talbot made 29 saves Friday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis did not confirm who would start in goal; Montembeault made 25 saves in his eighth consecutive start Friday. Primeau has not started since Dec. 1.
