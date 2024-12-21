Canadiens News and Notes: Trade Rumours, Draft Targets and Demidov

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the rebuild continues. The Canadiens have options on how to proceed with improving the team. Rumours still swirl around the team trying to add to the roster, who they want to draft this offseason and confirmation that they did not snub any prospects at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Montreal Gets Their Veteran Top Four Defender

Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast stated that the Canadiens were interested in Alexandre Carrier for some time. It made sense considering that they were on the lookout for a veteran right-handed defender who could help stabilize their blue line for some time. An important aspect of the trade was that Carrier was still under contract for two more seasons past this current one. Justin Barron was sent the other way to provide the less experienced defender a market with far less pressure than Montreal’s, allowing him the runway to find his game.

Related: Canadiens Need to Balance Size and Skill to Successfully Rebuild

This deal provides management options for the future, especially if they are looking to be sellers at the trade deadline.

More Trades Incoming

On a recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, Darren Dreger discussed the Carrier deal. He was quick to point out that the Canadiens are still expected to be active on the trade market this season. Inevitably, as the Canadiens are likely to remain outside the playoffs when the March 7 trade deadline arrives, the expectation is that a contender will be looking for a rental, and David Savard is likely to be sought after to round out a contending team’s roster. The arrival of Carrier to the team helps to shelter some of the youth, but it also buys management time as they won’t be in any hurry to deal Savard unless their trade value is met.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Savard is the easiest to see being shopped by Hughes. The addition of Carrier for the reasons noted above, as well as the salaries being nearly identical with Carrier earning $3.75 million until 2027, which is only $250,000 more than Savard. That and the fact that there have been no reported contract extension talks between the Canadiens and Savard’s camp doesn’t point to the 34-year-old defender remaining much longer.

Canadiens Did Not Snub Michkov

Despite the claims by fans on social media, Montreal did not “snub” Matvei Michkov. On the same 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman also confirmed that the storyline of the Canadiens passing at the draft on the Russian forward was a mistake, and snubbed him, is false. Friedman confirmed that Michkov was “determined to end up in Philadelphia.”

The narrative surrounding Michkov’s draft saga has been a point of contention for Canadiens fans. If he wins the Calder Trophy, which is likely, even with Lane Hutson’s play putting him in the conversation, a certain segment of the Montreal fan base won’t be thrilled. The saving grace would be Ivan Demidov. This is likely a partial reason as to why Canadiens brass, led by Hughes, travelled to Saint Petersburg to watch their 2024 No. 5 overall pick play SKA St-Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) so as to assess his development, and, it seems to begin negotiations with head coach Roman Rotenberg. The negotiations could be about his on-ice utilizations or the steps to complete for his eventual arrival in Montreal at the end of his contract.

Montreal Already Has a Draft Target

The Canadiens’ scouting staff has taken a very methodical approach in their viewings of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Moncton Wildcats center, Caleb Desnoyers, to the point that insiders have stated that it’s obvious who they’re focused on. One scout stated that “…the Canadiens are intrigued with the total package he brings. He may not be the sexy pick everyone is looking at in the top five, but he reminds me a lot of (Tij) Iginla’s rise last year.” Desnoyers, who leads Moncton in goals and points, has high-end scoring ability, a very high work ethic and the potential to become a top-line player in the NHL. The final draft position will play a significant role in their decision on who to select, however, if Montreal is outside of the top five or six selections, Desnoyers is reportedly their target.

Keep an eye on our THW Podcast Network for all your hockey needs and THW’s affiliated podcast, Habs Unfiltered, for the latest Canadiens news, notes, and rumours.