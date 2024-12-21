2024 NHL Draft Picks Playing in the 2025 World Juniors

With the rosters set for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, plenty of players were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, representing their countries at the tournament beginning Dec. 26 in Ottawa. While some noticeable names are missing from a handful of teams, like top-ten picks Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks) and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), both of which were amongst the final cuts for Team Canada, and New York Rangers first-rounder EJ Emery (United States), there is still plenty of representation from the 2024 class.
The United States leads the way in the number of 2024 draftees country-wise, with ten players from the 2024 Draft participating in the tournament, while ten first-round picks represent their countries.
Canada (6)
- Berkly Catton – Seattle Kraken (1st round, 8th overall)
- Sam Dickinson – San Jose Sharks (1st round, 11th overall)
- Jett Luchanko – Philadelphia Flyers (1st round, 13th overall)
- Cole Beaudoin – Utah Hockey Club (1st round, 24th overall)
- Tanner Howe – Pittsburgh Penguins (2nd round, 46th overall)
- Carter George – Los Angeles Kings (2nd round, 57th overall)
Czechia (7)
- Adam Jiricek – St. Louis Blues (1st round, 16th overall)
- Ondrej Kos – St. Louis Blues (2nd round, 81st overall)
- Jakub Milota – Nashville Predators (4th round, 99th overall)
- Miroslav Holinka – Toronto Maple Leafs (5th round, 151st overall)
- Vojtech Hradec – Utah Hockey Club (6th round, 167th overall)
- Petr Sikora – Washington Capitals (6th round, 178th overall)
- Jakub Figir – Seattle Kraken (7th round, 202nd overall)
Finland (8)
- Konsta Helenius – Buffalo Sabres (1st round, 14th overall)
- Emil Hemming – Dallas Stars (1st round, 29th overall)
- Julius Miettinen – Seattle Kraken (2nd round, 40th overall)
- Kim Saarinen – Seatttle Kraken (3rd round, 88th overall)
- Veeti Väisänen – Utah Hockey Club (3rd round, 96th overall)
- Heikki Ruohonen – Philadelphia Flyers (4th round, 107th overall)
- Aron Kiviharju – Minnesota Wild (4th round, 122nd overall)
- Joona Saarelainen – Tampa Bay Lightning (5th round, 149th overall)
Latvia (2)
- Eriks Mateiko – Washington Capitals (3rd round, 90th overall)
- Darels Uljanskis – Anaheim Ducks (7th round, 214th overall)
Slovakia (1)
- Miroslav Šatan – Washington Capitals (7th round, 212th overall)
Sweden (6)
- Linus Eriksson – Florida Panthers (2nd round, 58th overall)
- Viggo Gustafsson – Nashville Predators (3rd round, 77th overall)
- Herman Träff – New Jersey Devils (3rd round, 91st overall)
- Oskar Vuollet – Carolina Hurricanes (5th round, 133rd overall)
- Marcus Gidlöf – New York Islanders (5th round, 147th overall)
- Rasmus Berqvist – Montreal Canadiens (7th round, 224th overall)
Switzerland (4)
- Leon Muggli – Washington Capitals (2nd round, 52nd overall)
- Christian Kirsch – San Jose Sharks (4th round, 116th overall)
- Rico Gredig – New York Rangers (6th round, 191st overall)
- Basile Sansonnens – Vancouver Canucks (7th round, 221st overall)
United States (10)
- Zeev Buium – Minnesota Wild (1st round, 12th overall)
- Trevor Connelly – Vegas Golden Knights (1st round, 19th overall)
- Cole Eiserman – New York Islanders (1st round, 20th overall)
- Adam Kleber – Buffalo Sabres (2nd round, 42nd overall)
- Cole Hutson – Washington Capitals (2nd round, 43rd overall)
- Max Plante – Detroit Red Wings (2nd round, 47th overall)
- Colin Ralph – St. Louis Blues (2nd round, 48th overall)
- Teddy Stiga – Nashville Predators (2nd round, 55th overall)
- Brodie Ziemer – Buffalo Sabres (3rd round, 71st overall)
- Austin Burnevik – Anaheim Ducks (6th round, 182nd overall)
Plenty of 2024 Draft Talent To Be On Display
The 2025 WJC will have its fair share of talent from the 2024 class, spread out among all but two countries (Kazakhstan and Germany). It will be an exciting tournament to see some of the top talent from the draft get on the ice to play with and against each other.
