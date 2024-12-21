2024 NHL Draft Picks Playing in the 2025 World Juniors

With the rosters set for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, plenty of players were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, representing their countries at the tournament beginning Dec. 26 in Ottawa. While some noticeable names are missing from a handful of teams, like top-ten picks Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks) and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), both of which were amongst the final cuts for Team Canada, and New York Rangers first-rounder EJ Emery (United States), there is still plenty of representation from the 2024 class.

The United States leads the way in the number of 2024 draftees country-wise, with ten players from the 2024 Draft participating in the tournament, while ten first-round picks represent their countries.

Canada (6)

Berkly Catton – Seattle Kraken (1 st round, 8 th overall)

round, 8 overall) Sam Dickinson – San Jose Sharks (1 st round, 11 th overall)

round, 11 overall) Jett Luchanko – Philadelphia Flyers (1 st round, 13 th overall)

round, 13 overall) Cole Beaudoin – Utah Hockey Club (1 st round, 24 th overall)

round, 24 overall) Tanner Howe – Pittsburgh Penguins (2 nd round, 46 th overall)

round, 46 overall) Carter George – Los Angeles Kings (2nd round, 57th overall)

Czechia (7)

Adam Jiricek – St. Louis Blues (1 st round, 16 th overall)

round, 16 overall) Ondrej Kos – St. Louis Blues (2 nd round, 81 st overall)

round, 81 overall) Jakub Milota – Nashville Predators (4 th round, 99 th overall)

round, 99 overall) Miroslav Holinka – Toronto Maple Leafs (5 th round, 151 st overall)

round, 151 overall) Vojtech Hradec – Utah Hockey Club (6 th round, 167 th overall)

round, 167 overall) Petr Sikora – Washington Capitals (6 th round, 178 th overall)

round, 178 overall) Jakub Figir – Seattle Kraken (7th round, 202nd overall)

Finland (8)

Konsta Helenius – Buffalo Sabres (1 st round, 14 th overall)

round, 14 overall) Emil Hemming – Dallas Stars (1 st round, 29 th overall)

round, 29 overall) Julius Miettinen – Seattle Kraken (2 nd round, 40 th overall)

round, 40 overall) Kim Saarinen – Seatttle Kraken (3 rd round, 88 th overall)

round, 88 overall) Veeti Väisänen – Utah Hockey Club (3 rd round, 96 th overall)

round, 96 overall) Heikki Ruohonen – Philadelphia Flyers (4 th round, 107 th overall)

round, 107 overall) Aron Kiviharju – Minnesota Wild (4 th round, 122 nd overall)

round, 122 overall) Joona Saarelainen – Tampa Bay Lightning (5th round, 149th overall)

Latvia (2)

Eriks Mateiko – Washington Capitals (3 rd round, 90 th overall)

round, 90 overall) Darels Uljanskis – Anaheim Ducks (7th round, 214th overall)

Slovakia (1)

Miroslav Šatan – Washington Capitals (7th round, 212th overall)

Sweden (6)

Linus Eriksson – Florida Panthers (2 nd round, 58 th overall)

round, 58 overall) Viggo Gustafsson – Nashville Predators (3 rd round, 77 th overall)

round, 77 overall) Herman Träff – New Jersey Devils (3 rd round, 91 st overall)

round, 91 overall) Oskar Vuollet – Carolina Hurricanes (5 th round, 133 rd overall)

round, 133 overall) Marcus Gidlöf – New York Islanders (5 th round, 147 th overall)

round, 147 overall) Rasmus Berqvist – Montreal Canadiens (7th round, 224th overall)

Switzerland (4)

Leon Muggli – Washington Capitals (2 nd round, 52 nd overall)

round, 52 overall) Christian Kirsch – San Jose Sharks (4 th round, 116 th overall)

round, 116 overall) Rico Gredig – New York Rangers (6 th round, 191 st overall)

round, 191 overall) Basile Sansonnens – Vancouver Canucks (7th round, 221st overall)

United States (10)

Zeev Buium – Minnesota Wild (1 st round, 12 th overall)

round, 12 overall) Trevor Connelly – Vegas Golden Knights (1 st round, 19 th overall)

round, 19 overall) Cole Eiserman – New York Islanders (1 st round, 20 th overall)

round, 20 overall) Adam Kleber – Buffalo Sabres (2 nd round, 42 nd overall)

round, 42 overall) Cole Hutson – Washington Capitals (2 nd round, 43 rd overall)

round, 43 overall) Max Plante – Detroit Red Wings (2 nd round, 47 th overall)

round, 47 overall) Colin Ralph – St. Louis Blues (2 nd round, 48 th overall)

round, 48 overall) Teddy Stiga – Nashville Predators (2 nd round, 55 th overall)

round, 55 overall) Brodie Ziemer – Buffalo Sabres (3 rd round, 71 st overall)

round, 71 overall) Austin Burnevik – Anaheim Ducks (6th round, 182nd overall)

Plenty of 2024 Draft Talent To Be On Display

The 2025 WJC will have its fair share of talent from the 2024 class, spread out among all but two countries (Kazakhstan and Germany). It will be an exciting tournament to see some of the top talent from the draft get on the ice to play with and against each other.

