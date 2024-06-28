Anaheim Ducks Draft Beckett Sennecke 3rd Overall

With the 3rd pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks select Beckett Sennecke from the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Beckett Sennecke

The Toronto native posted 27 goals to go along with 41 assists in 63 games with Oshawa this past season. He then registered 22 points in 16 games (10 goals, 12 assists) while helping lead the Generals to the OHL Final before bowing out to the London Knights in five games.

Sennecke’s length jumps out, as he’s already 6-foot-3, with a few more years left to grow. Add that excellent length to a sound 55 points and 20 goals in 61 regular season games in 2022-23 and 68 points and 27 goals in 63 contests this season, and you have a consistent player whose production will only keep improving. He had minimal international experience before playing in the World Hockey Challenge as part of the U17 White Team for Canada, helping them win a silver medal by getting three assists in five games. He also finished in the top five for on-ice testing at the 2024 CHL/NHL top prospects Game.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Sennecke is a burgeoning power forward who is a rare breed of size, skating, playmaking, and soft hands. When he was drafted into the OHL, he was only 5-foot-10 but has since shot up to 6-foot-3. With that added height, scouts have noticed some differences in his game from when he was playing as an OHL draft prospect to now.

“Despite a fully developed physical toolkit, Sennecke has been a force in the OHL this season. His shot and playmaking alone make him worthy of a first-round pick, but his other strengths in size, hands and skating push him over the top. In fact, he’s been described as one of the three best playmakers in the 2024 draft class, capable of putting up 50-60 assists as a winger in the NHL someday.

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

“That type of dual-threat from the wing position is a rarity in the NHL and could make Sennecke a valuable commodity in the draft and in his NHL future. Watching the chemistry he’s developed with Ritchie in Oshawa shows the value he can bring to a lineup. Wingers like that are unpredictable, as defenders and goaltenders must respect their shot as much as their vision and playmaking. Sennecke will be the perfect complement to any center he plays with at the next level.”

How This Affects the Ducks’ Plans

The Ducks have missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. After those seasons, they were selected in the top 10 of each subsequent NHL Entry Draft. Five of those top picks (or the player they were traded for in the case of Jamie Drysdale for Cutter Gauthier) are set to have significant roles for the Ducks in 2024-25 as Sennecke joins the organization.

Sennecke joins an organization that will have a team set to deploy at least two rookies and five sophomores in its nightly lineup. He becomes part of a rebuild for a team and organization that will push for a playoff spot in the next couple of years.