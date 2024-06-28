Chicago Blackhawks Draft Artyom Levshunov 2nd Overall

With the second pick of the 2024 Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Artyom Levshunov from Michigan State University of the NCAA

About Artyom Levshunov

Every year, there is a debate about who is the top player at their position. Artyom Levshunov played his way into that discussion at the defenseman position with his strong play as a freshman at Michigan State University this season. After heading to East Lansing from the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers, he showed off the strong offensive game that he possesses. He may not light the world on fire as a true “defensive defenseman” quite yet, but he has the size and frame to become a force on the backend of the ice as well. He also showed promise by season’s end of becoming a full two-way defenseman.

Levshunov’s offensive game was seen more in the assist department, with 26 this season for the Spartans, but he also showed off his strong shot from the point, chipping in with nine goals in the regular season for the Big 10 champions.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Levshunov has made the transition to the NCAA look trivial this season with Michigan State University, scoring just under a point-per-game and adapting to the increased defensive challenges well. He is primarily an offensive player, leading the rush and creating tons of zone entries on his own. Levshunov is also very willing to join the rush as a trailer where he is confident both as a shooter and as a secondary playmaker.”

“When Levshunov first arrived in the USHL, his defensive game was a bit of a mess. His decision-making and timing were shaky enough that his size, physicality, and mobility couldn’t quite compensate. However, that didn’t last long, and by the end of the season, he was a dominant two-way player. A similar thing is happening this year in the NCAA for Levshunov, where he wasn’t particularly reliable defensively in the Fall but has slowly gained experience defending well against this higher level of competition.”

Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

Levshunov is a prospect who will likely need some more seasoning in the college ranks before making his way to the NHL (possibly two seasons), but he is a player who any organization would love to have in its arsenal. The mix of offensive play and production, with his improved and more confident defensive play, should continue to grow on a solid trajectory. With any hopes, the Blackhawks have drafted a defenseman who will end up being, at worst, a top-four player on the blue line who can also be a force on the man advantage for years to come. Being a team that is looking to build around 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks continue to add pieces to help complement him and to help restore the franchise to its previous glory.