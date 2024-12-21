Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Bruins – 12/21/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-18-4) at BRUINS (17-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Luukkonen is expected to start after allowing four goals in 24:27 Friday, a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Coyle will move back up to the second line for Boston, and Brazeau will shift down to the third line. … Koepke will replace McLaughlin, a forward, on the Bruins’ fourth line.
