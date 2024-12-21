Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Bruins – 12/21/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-18-4) at BRUINS (17-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Luukkonen is expected to start after allowing four goals in 24:27 Friday, a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Coyle will move back up to the second line for Boston, and Brazeau will shift down to the third line. … Koepke will replace McLaughlin, a forward, on the Bruins’ fourth line.

