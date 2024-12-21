Can Sabres Finally Win a Game vs. the Bruins?

The Buffalo Sabres have now dropped 12 straight games, with only two regulation wins in the last 40 days. They’ll have a chance to snap the skid tonight against their rivals, the Boston Bruins.

Buffalo heads to Boston for the second game of a back-to-back after a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. Nothing seems to be going their way. While defensive struggles have been a major issue, the Sabres also had two goals disallowed in their defeat.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden. This marks the first meeting between the Sabres and Bruins this season. Last season, Boston won the season series 2-1-0. The Bruins took the first game 5-2 on Nov. 14, 2023, the Sabres answered with a 3-1 victory on Dec. 7, 2023, and Boston claimed the finale 4-1 on Dec. 27, 2023.

The Sabres are eager to reverse their fortunes and steal a win from the Bruins tonight.

Sabres vs. Bruins Game Preview

The Sabres head into Saturday’s matchup with an 11-18-4 record (26 points) and are winless in their last 10 games (0-8-2). They currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and 31st in the NHL standings. They will drop to dead last in the league by the end of the night if they lose in regulation and the Nashville Predators secure a win. Facing the Bruins, the Sabres are determined to avoid that outcome but face a formidable challenge.

The Bruins come into the game with a 17-13-4 record (38 points), holding a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 contests. They occupy the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and are tied for third place in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night and will look to bounce back against a struggling Buffalo squad.

Sabres Keys to the Game

Top Line Needs to Produce

The Sabres’ 12-game losing streak can be attributed to several factors, with one of the key issues being the lack of production from their top forward line of J.J. Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. The overall output from this trio has been underwhelming during the skid.

Peterka, despite contributing a goal and an assist in last night’s loss to the Maple Leafs, has managed just seven points (two goals, five assists) during the streak. Encouragingly, five of those points (one goal, four assists) have come in the last three games, signaling a possible upswing into form.

Thompson has been the most consistent of the three, tallying seven points (five goals, two assists) during the streak. However, his contributions have been sporadic, with points in six different games rather than concentrated bursts of production. As the team’s top-line center, more consistent scoring is needed to lift the Sabres out of their slump as he has been held pointless in his last two games.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tuch, on the other hand, has struggled mightily. With only four points (two goals, two assists) during the losing streak—and just one point in his last seven games—his lack of impact has been glaring. Despite a strong start to the season, which helped him accumulate 25 points in 33 games, Tuch has gone ice-cold. His leadership, both on and off the ice, is crucial if the Sabres hope to turn their fortunes around.

Sabres’ Goaltending Needs to Step Up

It’s easy to criticize the Sabres’ forwards and defense, but what about the goaltending? While it’s true that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer have often been left hung out to dry by the skaters in front of them, the numbers don’t lie: they’ve allowed five or more goals in six of their last 12 games, including five of the last seven. That simply cannot continue.

Although both goalies have made some key saves, there are moments where they need to be better. Take Nicholas Robertson’s goal last night, for example. It came on a 2-on-1 rush, but the shot was weak and slipped through UPL’s five-hole. Sure, you could point fingers at the defense for allowing the odd-man rush, but that doesn’t excuse the saveable shot.

If the Sabres hope to turn things around, their goaltending has to step up as a unit. It’s time to get it together.

Sabres Must Play for Each Other

Last night, we saw a spark of fire from the Sabres as Thompson dropped the gloves with Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly in the first period. The team frequently found themselves in scrums throughout the game—a level of grit and passion they need to show more often. The Sabres must rally together as a group and realize that breaking out of this slump falls squarely on their shoulders.

The frustration among the players is evident, and they haven’t been shy about expressing it. After Thursday’s practice, Dylan Cozens candidly shared his thoughts when asked by Sabres reporter John Wawrow if the solution lies within their dressing room: “Absolutely. I believe in this group. I think we all believe in this group. We just have to be better. … We have the team to win and the players to do it, but we’ve been saying that for a while now.”

The team is entering the “dog days” of the season, where mental and physical resilience becomes critical. They need to grind it out and play with pride. Sometimes, all it takes is one win to spark a snowball effect, rebuild confidence, and string together victories.

Can the Sabres finally end their 12-game losing streak tonight against the Bruins? The answer lies in their hands.